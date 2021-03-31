Watch Now: Ricketts holds news conference on vaccination efforts

Concerned about COVID-19?
"Nebraska will stand up for gun rights," Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
Concerns about identity theft means that Nebraska taxpayers should expect to wait at least 30 days for a state refund if they file electronically. For paper returns, allow three months or more.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who was wounded in combat in Afghanistan, urges other counties to join the movement.
The bill was introduced in response to the environmental contamination from AltEn, which used pesticide-treated seeds to produce ethanol.
Despite recent salary increases, the state corrections union says pay for Nebraska prison guards still lags behind that of county jails, which are luring away too many state employees.
The effort to determine the scope of AltEn Ethanol's effects on the surrounding area is not the first time residents of Saunders County have experienced environmental contamination on an industrial scale.
An insurance practice called step therapy, or sometimes "fail first," requires patients to try less expensive medications before they can receive coverage for drugs that cost more.
"The opportunity for us to regulate medical marijuana is strongest if we do it legislatively, rather than try to react to a constitutional amendment that comes to us by way of a petition initiative," Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop said.
Lawmakers lauded the proposed expansion of the Nebraska Opportunity Grant and other lottery-funded programs designed to give students financial help in pursuing a college degree.
"I am receiving encouragement urging me to consider" a bid to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts, Fischer said in a telephone interview, but "I'm in no hurry" to reach a decision.
