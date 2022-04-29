Watch now: Trump rally postponed; former president to host rescheduled event Sunday

GREENWOOD — Standing on a truck bed in front of hundreds of people, many wearing the signature red hats with white letters proclaiming “Make America Great Again,” Charles Herbster delivered the bad news.

Friday evening’s rally, where the Republican gubernatorial candidate was going to appear with former President Donald Trump at I-80 Speedway, was postponed to Sunday because of the threat of severe weather.

“We just walked through the weather reports, and he (Trump) and I both made the decision,” Herbster told the crowd just after 3 p.m.

The program was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., with Trump scheduled to speak after 8 p.m.

As forecasters monitored the likelihood of severe weather developing Friday afternoon, Herbster said he was in regular contact with Trump, who with input from the former president’s pilots and the National Weather Service, decided to postpone his appearance until Sunday.

“The most important thing of any event, of any rally, is not the message, but it’s all of you,” Herbster told the crowd. “It’s the safety of all of you.”

As Herbster continued to speak, attendees started making for the exits. Some leaped over metal barricades. Several people told Herbster they would stand and wait through the weather. One man yelled “fake news” at Herbster as he discussed the weather outlook.

“I hope it’s not fake news because we had to make a decision,” Herbster replied. “We made that decision based on your safety.”

Later Friday, Trump's team announced a revised schedule for Sunday, with entertainment beginning at noon, a program starting at 2 p.m. and the former president speaking at 5 p.m.

Before the postponement, Friday's rally — a signature event in Herbster's campaign for governor — was shaping up as a celebration of the one-term president.

A midway, like those that will pop up at county fairs across Nebraska later this summer, featured stands with T-shirts printed with pro-Trump and anti-Biden messages, flags and all kinds of other memorabilia.

One merchant, Adrian Robinson, rolled his cart among the crowd and routinely bellowed “Joe’s gotta go!”

“I’ve been following Trump since 2015,” said Robinson, from St. Louis. “I’ve gone to 48 states.”

Robinson said he admires what he sees as Trump’s confidence and competence. He said his cart-bound business does more than pay the bills.

“It helps spread the word,” he said. “I want to help this movement in any way I can.”

Scott, another of the merchants, who chose not to provide his last name, stood behind a table full of his merchandise — camouflage hats and shirts bearing bald eagles. He said he makes custom shirts for every rally, this one featuring a scowling bipedal elephant clenching giant fists.

“I follow Trump rallies all across the country,” he said. “In the summer, I follow the Grateful Dead and sell their merchandise. ... It allows me to see all the different parts of this country.”

Herbster hosted a lunchtime tailgate on the grounds ahead of Friday's event, which was to feature several Trump allies, including Kellyanne Conway, his 2016 campaign manager and longtime adviser; and Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the Conservative Political Action Conference, and David Bossie, president of Citizens United, walked the grounds to mix and mingle with rallygoers, while petition organizers gathered signatures for various campaigns and candidates worked the crowds.

Many of the people in attendance said they had come specifically to see Trump.

Thomas Sullivan, of Plattsmouth, said he missed Trump’s last stop in Nebraska when he flew into Eppley Airfield just days before the 2020 election, and couldn’t pass up another opportunity.

“They gave enough advance notice here where I had to come to this,” Sullivan said. “This is historic. Who knows what he’s going to say today that might be something that goes way down in history?”

Sullivan said he had planned to vote for Herbster for governor “until all these accusations came out,” referring to as many as eight women who have accused the agribusiness owner of sexual misconduct.

Among those who have accused Herbster of groping them are state Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, as well as other women in their teens and early 20s, according to a report by the Nebraska Examiner. Herbster has denied any wrongdoing.

Sullivan said the accusations had made him “50-50” on whether to vote for Herbster or Jim Pillen, a hog farmer from Columbus who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

“There’s quite a few accusations that came out, and that doesn’t look good,” Sullivan said.

Postponing the rally was “a disappointment,” Sullivan said, but he said he plans to try and come back Sunday.

Another couple, who declined to give their names but who said they lived “just down the road,” said they weren’t frustrated by the cancellation. In fact, they welcomed the prospect of rain, they said.

“It’s no bother to us, but I could see the people who drove clear across the state would be,” the man said.

“I figured it would get canceled,” the woman who was with him said. “But we wanted to come anyway, just in case.”

As he wrapped up his announcement that the rally had been canceled, Herbster reiterated to members of the crowd that the decision was made for their safety, and promised the president would appear in a few short days.

“Here’s the most important thing,” Herbster said, "he’s coming and he loves you.”

John Grinvalds of the Beatrice Daily Sun contributed to this story.

John Grinvalds of the Beatrice Daily Sun contributed to this story.

