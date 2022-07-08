Watch now: Voter photo ID requirement appears headed to the ballot

A requirement that Nebraskans must show a photo ID in order to vote appeared headed to the Nov. 8 general election ballot Thursday after supporters turned in petitions with 172,000 signatures gathered in all 93 counties across the state.

The voter ID measure was one of two initiative petition efforts that claimed they met the legal requirement and Thursday's deadline for November's ballot.

Raise the Wage Nebraska also said it had gathered enough signatures for Nebraskans to vote on whether the state should raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

The voter ID proposal long championed by the Republican Party appears certain to meet the threshold of at least 124,000 valid signatures scattered to include at least 5% of the voters in 38 counties.

At least 68 counties may meet that threshold, Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling said. Slama led the petition drive.

Speaking in the Capital Rotunda in front of a mountain of boxes containing the petitions prior to their submission to the Secretary of State's office for verification, Slama said the vast number of signatures demonstrates "overwhelming support" for the election security proposal.

Voter photo ID requirements are "a basic security measure," Slama said, which simply "makes sure voters are who they say they are."

The proposal, which would be submitted to voters for inclusion in the state constitution, would help build a barrier to any potential voter fraud, Slama said.

The petition drive was almost solely funded by Marlene Ricketts, the mother of Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The latest campaign finance report filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission showed a $376,000 contribution to Citizens for Voter ID from Marlene Ricketts along with $1,000 contributed by former Republican Rep. Hal Daub of Omaha.

The petition drive had the assistance of hundreds of volunteers, Slama said.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican officeholder, has endorsed the proposal, suggesting that it "gives the voters additional confidence in the security of our elections."

Democrats have argued that it creates an unnecessary burden for elderly, low-income and non-white voters when there is no evidence of voter fraud in Nebraska.

Most of those voters are more likely to vote Democratic, opponents have noted.

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said "adding barriers to vote is un-American."

"The good news is even if this passes at the ballot box, the Legislature will determine which IDs will be accepted," Kleeb noted.

"To ensure a broad list from campus IDs, driver's licenses and Tribal IDs are accepted, voters must send more Democrats to the Legislature," she said.

"That is our party's focus," Kleeb said.

"For thousands of Nebraska voters, voter ID would be a hindrance and impediment to freely cast a ballot," Civic Nebraska stated in a news release.

"As longtime observers of Nebraska's elections, we know this: They are safe, they are secure and they are the envy of the nation."

Civic Nebraska said petitioners used "several questionable tactics" in obtaining signatures and said it is "preparing for the next phase of opposition to this harmful initiative."

A number of Republican officeholders and party officials, including Congressman-elect Mike Flood of Norfolk, gathered with Slama at the podium in the Rotunda. Sens. Robert Clements of Elmwood and Joni Albrecht of Thurston were among them.

Raise the Wage Nebraska

Raise the Wage Nebraska had its own news conference earlier Thursday where it announced it had gathered more than 160,000 signatures on a petition to gradually raise Nebraska’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

That's nearly double the required number of signatures it needed. It also said it had gathered names from voters in all 93 counties across the state.

If approved for the ballot and passed by voters, Nebraska’s minimum wage would increase from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023.

The minimum wage would then raise by $1.50 per year until 2026, when it would reach $15 per hour and be adjusted annually to account for increases to the cost of living.

Raise the Wage Nebraska said the increase would benefit about 1 in 5 workers in the state, affecting 150,000 people, about three-fourths of whom are over the age of 20 and one-quarter who are over the age of 40.

The campaign also said increasing the wage would benefit 60,000 full-time workers in Nebraska.

Nancy Williams, the president and CEO of No More Empty Pots, and a sponsor of the petition, said the campaign heard “loud and clear” from voters across the state that Nebraska’s low wage workers are struggling.

“Hardworking Nebraskans are choosing between paying rent and filling their cars to go to work,” Williams said. “We can do better.”

Raise the Wage Nebraska was backed by 27 organizations and politicians, including the ACLU of Nebraska, the Arc of Nebraska, Center for People in Need and Nebraska Appleseed, as well as Omaha Sens. Terrell McKinney and Megan Hunt.

The campaign also found backing from several business owners, who said ensuring workers could earn a livable wage produced better employees, which was better for their companies.

Alma Cerretta, the owner of Mana Games and Café in the Haymarket, said as a longtime worker in the service industry she’s seen how low pay hurts employees and businesses.

The café that opened in the Creamery Building in January pays its employees a starting wage of $11 per hour, above the state law of $9 per hour, Cerretta said, with plans to increase that further.

Paying a fair wage to employees makes them happy, which in turn provides better customer service that keeps customers coming back, she said.

“In opening Mana, we knew we wanted to avoid the low-pay, high-turnover, low-morale business model that is way too common in our industry,” Cerretta said.

Employed in customer service, child care and education since the age of 16, Cindy Meyer said she has always enjoyed working with people.

“As I worked in education, I realized I couldn’t grow in my career unless I went back to school, but low wage jobs make it extremely difficult to balance school, to care for my family, and to pay my bills,” Meyer said.

At a minimum, workers should make enough to meet their needs, she added, but Meyer said there have been periods when she has had to work multiple jobs in order to make ends meet, which has forced her to be away from her family.

“So many Nebraskans are working two and three jobs just to get by,” she said. “And a higher wage could mean spending more time with our kids and getting time to just live. Earning $15 per hour means I can say yes to more things.”

Other petitions fail

Other petitions launched for the 2022 election ended on Thursday.

Petitions to authorize Nebraskans age 17 and older to carry a firearm without a permit, to enact a “Stand Your Ground” law and to amend the state constitution to prohibit medical mandates will not go before voters this fall, organizer Michael Connely said.

Connely said three of 10 petitions he sponsored for 2022 were set to be turned in before an appeals court re-implemented a geographic requirement on Wednesday.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana sued Secretary of State Bob Evnen earlier this year to prevent him from enforcing the constitutional requirement that petitions be signed by 5% of voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties.

A federal judge blocked Evnen from enforcing the rule in an order issued in June. On Wednesday, the 8th Circuit Court granted the state’s motion to stay the injunction, which put the requirement back in place.

“That shot us out of the water,” Connely said in an email.