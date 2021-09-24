Watchdog calls for end to Omaha-area child welfare contract with Saint Francis

The inspector general's office was created as part of the Legislature's response to earlier problems with the privatization effort.

Nebraska began a disastrous attempt to privatize the oversight of child welfare cases statewide in 2009. The effort was plagued with turmoil, and four of the five original contractors ended up dropping or losing their contracts within two years.

The sole survivor of the effort was PromiseShip, an Omaha-based agency that started out as the Nebraska Families Collaborative. It held the contract to manage metro-area cases for nearly a decade, until the contract was rebid in 2019.

Saint Francis won the bid in July 2019 by offering to do the job for $197 million over five years, less than 60% of the bid from PromiseShip. During the bid review, PromiseShip outscored Saint Francis on all areas except cost.

However, Nebraska ended up signing a new, emergency contract with Saint Francis in late January after interim Saint Francis CEO William Clark told state lawmakers that the agency would run out of money to operate unless Nebraska agreed to pay more. The 25-month, $147.3 million contract increased payments to the same level as PromiseShip had bid.