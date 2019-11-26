Waterloo hosting mayors' presidential forum Dec. 6

WATERLOO, Iowa -- Mayors across the country will be in Waterloo next week to interview presidential hopefuls about issues facing cities.

The "Local America" forum to be held Dec. 6 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex already has participation commitments from five of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination and is working to attract others.

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart on Tuesday announced the event to be hosted jointly by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the nonprofit Accelerator for America, which will be in the city for a regional meeting.

Candidates planning to attend the event include, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sec. Julian Castro, Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, and businessman Tom Steyer. Hart said organizers are still hoping former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris will be able to join the stage.

The forum, which will be televised and open to the public, is unique because mayors will serve as moderators.

"It won't be a formal debate, but it will be interviews from mayors to candidates," Hart said. "I think it's very important to have a mayor's perspective over local issues that we face every day and be able to have a conversation with our candidates.