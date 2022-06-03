'We don't believe in whining': Sasse calls for optimistic, inclusive Republican future

Sen. Ben Sasse on Thursday called upon the Republican Party to embrace an optimistic future with "leaders who tell the American people that we can write our destiny."

In a widely watched address at the Ronald Reagan presidential library in California, Nebraska's two-term senator said the party "cannot be a cult of personality and grievance," but should provide "a big tent" for Americans who want to build "a big, optimistic, Reagan-like aspirational future."

"We've got to do better," Sasse said.

"We've got to be speaking to people who tuned both parties out long ago.

"We've got to be speaking to men and women who can't stand preach-to-the-choir-politics because in the real world they're the ones getting things done."

Sasse, whose name shows up on most lists of potential Republican presidential candidates in 2024, said "I'm a Republican because I'm a conservative.

"And I'm a conservative because I believe in gratitude. Everyone born here is blessed and the heart of keeping this Republic is starting with gratitude.

"American conservatives don't traffic in grievance. We don't believe in whining. Our party must reject politicians who tell the American people that we're victims."

Sasse said "the defining national security question of the next two decades" is going to be "whether there will be a second American century or whether it will be a CCP (Communist Chinese Party) order."

"We need a revival of American self-confidence," he said. "We need leaders who live and breathe that American self-confidence so we can inspire a generation of self-confident Americans.

"We can build a new American order that will see us through the coming conflict with the Beijing tyrant seeking to export surveillance-state autocracy."

The American people "don't like feckless leaders who humiliate the nation, as the last and current administrations did in bowing to the Taliban," Sasse said in a shot aimed at both former Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

"The catastrophe in Afghanistan is a stark example of how defeatism at home produces chaos abroad," he said.

"Think how long it's been since the American people have heard a big, optimistic, Reagan-like inspirational message," Sasse said.

The "Time for Choosing" series is designed to provide "a forum for leading voices in the conservative movement to address critical questions facing the future of the Republican Party."

Sasse was most recently preceded by Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate who said during his address that Republicans are "desperately in need of a course correction" after the presidency of Donald Trump.

Next on the schedule following Sasse is Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who will speak later this month.

Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year fueled by Trump, faces a tough Republican primary election challenge in August prompted largely by Trump who has campaigned against her.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0