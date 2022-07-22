Westside sues Douglas County treasurer for millions in missed payments

The Westside school district is suing the Douglas County treasurer for allegedly failing to repay millions of dollars in payments that were miscalculated for three years.

The district filed the suit earlier this month against John Ewing after his office overpaid and underpaid several local governments in 2021, including Westside and four other school districts, according to the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office.

The lawsuit alleges that the Treasurer’s Office underpaid the Westside Community Schools by more than $3.7 million in 2021 and “similar amounts” in 2020 and 2019.

The State Auditor’s Office earlier this year concluded that Ewing and his staff incorrectly interpreted state statute that spells out how counties with more than one school district within a single city are supposed to distribute annual payments from the Omaha Public Power District.

OPPD makes the payments, which are ultimately transmitted to local governments and school districts in lieu of property and real estate taxes. The utility directs 5% of its gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales to those entities.

The Treasurer’s Office started the calculation by using levies only from the Omaha Public Schools to determine the amount to be disbursed to the five school districts within the city of Omaha, according to a letter from State Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office.

In April 2021, OPS was overpaid by about $5.7 million, while the treasurer underpaid the Elkhorn Public Schools by about $4.2 million, the Ralston Public Schools by about $4 million, the Westside schools by about $3.7 million and the Millard Public Schools by about $820,000, according to the letter.

The treasurer also overpaid Douglas County and the City of Omaha while underpaying the City of Ralston.

A similar mistake was found last year in Sarpy County and is the subject of a lawsuit filed by four school districts. The case is currently under advisement by a district court judge.

Westside’s lawsuit alleges that the district was underpaid by millions of dollars for three consecutive years. According to the auditor’s letter, Janssen’s office only examined the Douglas County treasurer payments in 2021, but Ewing used a similar process in 2020 that resulted in roughly the same miscalculations.

The lawsuit says “upon information and belief” the district alleges that the treasurer used the same process in 2019, resulting in another year of underpayments. Ewing said in May that the Treasurer’s Office has been calculating the payments the same way for 61 years.

Craig Kubicek, the deputy auditor for this investigation, said the State Auditor’s Office doesn’t have any say in what happens to the governments that were underpaid or overpaid. The letter, signed by Kubicek, does recommend that Ewing “correct the erroneous distributions.”

“We just turn (the investigation) over and let the attorneys figure out how they are going to go back and correct it and move forward, if they do that at all,” Kubicek said.

The Treasurer’s Office has corrected its payments for 2022, according to the letter.

Ewing said on Wednesday that he and several local government officials have been in contact with Westside and the other school districts to discuss next steps.

“What we are looking to do is come to a resolution with all of the districts that were underpaid and looking to have all of the entities that were overpaid participate in the solution,” Ewing said. “We’re looking at going forward, doing it correctly and doing the best we can to reconcile the past.”

The Ralston district hasn’t made any decisions regarding the payments, said Jim Frederick, district spokesman.

“We will continue to work with the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office to figure out a solution for underpayments and overpayments,” Frederick said in an email.

Bridget Blevins, spokeswoman for OPS, said the district also is still in the discussion stage. Officials from the Westside, Millard and Elkhorn school districts did not respond to requests for comment as of Wednesday.