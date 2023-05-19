Karen Deters is keeping her options open as she surveys the increasingly crowded Republican presidential primary field.

While she said she’s not committed to a specific candidate, the 65-year-old Ankeny resident likes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, whose Ankeny town hall she attended this month. She said she’s “not necessarily a MAGA person,” but she has not ruled out supporting former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner in national polling, in the caucuses.

In selecting a candidate to support, Deters said she is looking for somebody with her conservative values, somebody who can lead, has a proven record and will “stand up to the ridiculous woke culture that our country has turned to.”

“I don’t want to really commit to (a candidate) now, or home in on one,” she said. “It’s a long, long road ahead.”

Deters is not alone among Iowa Republicans, many of whom are interested in hearing from the field of Republican candidates that will continue to descend on the state over the next 10 months.

Leading national polls, Trump’s support in Iowa is similarly high: State-level polling show Trump with between 40% and 60% of support among Republicans in Iowa, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Other announced and likely candidates include former Vice President Mike Pence, biotech Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and conservative talk radio host Larry Elder.

Despite Trump's shadow hanging over the campaign, that list of hopefuls has spent the last several months trying to convince Iowa voters to move away from Trump and choose a new leader for the 2024 election.

The Republican Iowa electorate can be roughly split into three groups, said University of Iowa political science Professor Tim Hagle. The committed Trump supporters, those who want to avoid another Trump nomination, and those who fall in between.

“Some people are already decided on Trump, some people are decided already against Trump … and then you’ve got people that are on the fence and looking around,” he said.

The message without the messenger

Voters like Mark Behrer are open to other options. He attended an event to hear from Vivek Ramaswamy this month, a biotech entrepreneur who has proposed, among other ideas, raising the voting age to 25.

Behrer, 65, said he wants to hear from all the candidates, and he is looking for someone who can keep up the substance of the Trump administration without what he called the “polarizing” messaging from the former president.

“Donald Trump's policies were, I thought, very good,” Behrer said. “The way he interacts with people is a little bit polarizing — A lot polarizing. And if we could find somebody who wasn't quite so polarizing, but sort of leaned toward the same policies I think that’s a win.”

Carol Behrer, Mark's wife, said she has not ruled out Trump. She said she liked his performance in the CNN Town Hall in earlier this month, and if he stuck to that demeanor and messaging he may still have her support.

Voters’ views of Trump as divisive was a main critique as they survey other potential candidates. It was an opinion shared by Gerald Starr, an 82-year-old veteran and California transplant, who is participating in the Iowa caucus process for the first time next year.

“I believe in the conduct of becoming (a military) officer. I believe the same conduct should apply to the commander-in-chief,” he said. “So he did a wonderful job for four years, but his personality is his main drawback.”

As candidates crisscross the state seeking to break ahead among Iowa voters, they are making a similar case — that there’s too much baggage attached to Trump, and someone else needs to win the general election.

“You want a fighter, somebody that’s going to do that, but maybe with a different style that’s not quite as aggressive,” Hagle said of the strategy Trump’s primary opponents are taking. “And so that's kind of the approach I think some people are looking for.”

Speaking to a small crowd in Ankeny this month, Haley said the party needs to embrace a new generation of leaders and “leave the baggage in the past,” making a veiled jab at Trump.

“Don't complain about what you get in the general if you don't play in this caucus,” she said. “Because it matters … This is the moment. This is when we could do it.”

General election

Even as they attended events for other candidates, one name was common on the short-list among Republicans looking for a fresh face in the primary: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida governor has made recent visits to Iowa, but he has not formally declared his intention to run for president, though he is expected to announce in the coming weeks.

In Iowa last week, he soft-launched an argument that he would be a better general election pick over Trump, telling voters they need to “reject the culture of losing that's affected our party in recent years.”

Several voters who are considering their options were dubious that Trump could beat Biden after losing the 2020 election. They worried Trump would animate more voters against him who may not otherwise vote and turn away some independents who would vote for a different Republican candidate.

Jake Hoverst, of West Des Moines, said winning the general election is his top priority in his caucus choice.

“There are going to be a lot of people that show up to vote against Trump, and I don’t think as many of those people are going to vote against somebody like a DeSantis, or really anybody else,” he said.

Trump’s campaign and his allies have pointed to polls that show Trump leading Biden in a hypothetical general election matchup. A Harvard-sponsored Harris poll released Friday showed Trump with a seven-point lead over Biden, while DeSantis tied Biden.

“Despite spending millions of dollars and running a months-long shadow campaign, the poll also finds that more voters feel that ‘Ron DeSantis is fading’ now than last month,” Trump’s campaign said in a press release on the poll. “More striking, Ron DeSantis would not beat Joe Biden or Kamala Harris — the most unpopular vice president in modern American history — in a general election.”

Despite their interest in other options, Republican voters who spoke to Lee Enterprises said they would not hesitate to support Trump if he ends up as the nominee.

“If Trump were the one who was nominated, compared to the alternative, he’s got my vote,” Mark Behrer said. “But I think there are other options within the Republican Party, and I think we ought to look at them.”