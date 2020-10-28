What happens if you want to vote on Election Day in Iowa but contract COVID-19 before?

Voters are not required to contact anyone ahead of time when planning to vote curbside, but the Secretary of State’s office suggests a voter making such a plan may want to contact the local county auditor’s office.

Curbside voting has been used in the past for individuals with disabilities or other troubles or concerns about entering a polling place.

If an Iowan is admitted to a hospital for COVID-19, the state already has in place a way for that person to request an emergency absentee ballot. If an Iowan is admitted to a hospital or health care facility on the Saturday, Sunday or Monday before Election Day, that person can contact the county auditor and request an absentee ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

With less than a week remaining before Election Day, time is winding down for Iowans to put an absentee ballot in the mail and expect it to be received by November 3.