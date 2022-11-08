What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska

While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents.
Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special election ballot in June.
In that contest, Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk won against his legislative colleague, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, to fill the remainder of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term after he resigned following a criminal indictment involving campaign fundraising.
Flood prevailed by 6,234 votes, winning all 12 counties other than Lancaster County, which Pansing Brooks won by more than 10,000 votes.
The Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is drawing attention nationally. Polls have shown Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general who is seeking his fourth term, in a tight race with challenger Democrat Tony Vargas.
Vargas is a state lawmaker from Omaha who has touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named it one of its top competitive House districts that are either open or held by Republicans.
Republicans expect to have less trouble keeping control of Nebraska's vast 3rd District, where Republican Rep. Adrian Smith is expected to easily win a ninth term.
Republicans maintain strong control of statewide offices in Nebraska, which hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.
Nebraskans on Tuesday will also decide whether voters should be required to show photo IDs and whether the state should raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.
In the governor's race, three candidates are on the ballot to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't run again because of term limits.
Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, won a contentious primary in May. He's on the ballot with Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue, a state senator and former Bellevue City Council member, and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Omaha, a teacher.
Democrats are hoping to retain enough legislative seats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature to maintain filibuster pressure on the GOP’s agenda. That agenda includes a plan to pass a near-total abortion ban, as other Republican-controlled states have done in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last June.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7253 or skulhanek@journalstar.com.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.