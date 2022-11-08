 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What you need to know about Election Day in Nebraska

While Republicans have a firm hold on state government, attention Tuesday night will be on two congressional races in eastern Nebraska, where Democrats have mounted competitive races against GOP incumbents.

Voters in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will get to watch a rematch of a race that was on a special election ballot in June.

In that contest, Rep. Mike Flood of Norfolk won against his legislative colleague, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, to fill the remainder of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term after he resigned following a criminal indictment involving campaign fundraising.

Flood prevailed by 6,234 votes, winning all 12 counties other than Lancaster County, which Pansing Brooks won by more than 10,000 votes.

The Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District is drawing attention nationally. Polls have shown Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general who is seeking his fourth term, in a tight race with challenger Democrat Tony Vargas.

Vargas is a state lawmaker from Omaha who has touted his experience as a former teacher and member of the Omaha Public Schools Board.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named it one of its top competitive House districts that are either open or held by Republicans.

Republicans expect to have less trouble keeping control of Nebraska's vast 3rd District, where Republican Rep. Adrian Smith is expected to easily win a ninth term.

Republicans maintain strong control of statewide offices in Nebraska, which hasn’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Nebraskans on Tuesday will also decide whether voters should be required to show photo IDs and whether the state should raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026.

In the governor's race, three candidates are on the ballot to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who can't run again because of term limits.

Republican Jim Pillen of Columbus, a University of Nebraska regent and livestock producer, won a contentious primary in May. He's on the ballot with Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue, a state senator and former Bellevue City Council member, and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman of Omaha, a teacher.

Democrats are hoping to retain enough legislative seats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature to maintain filibuster pressure on the GOP’s agenda. That agenda includes a plan to pass a near-total abortion ban, as other Republican-controlled states have done in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last June. 

Outgoing Lancaster County election commissioner Dave Shively talks with the Journal Star, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Lincoln.

2022 General Election Voter's Guide for Nebraska

We reached out to candidates in contested general election races and asked them to provide biographical information and answer questions relevant to the offices they seek.

Nebraska Governor
Government and Politics

Nebraska Governor

  • Updated
Three candidates hope to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts when he completes his second term in office in January 2023: Republican Jim Pillen of Colu…

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1
Government and Politics

U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

  • Updated
November's general election is the second matchup between candidates Patty Pansing Brooks and Mike Flood for the 1st District seat, which incl…

Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Government and Politics

Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

  • Updated
Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.

Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District
Govt-and-politics

Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

  • Updated
The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.

Nebraska Attorney General
Government and Politics

Nebraska Attorney General

  • Updated
Republican Mike Hilgers of Lincoln faces Legal Marijuana Now candidate Larry Bolinger of Alliance in a contest to be the state's Attorney General.

Nebraska State Treasurer
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Treasurer

  • Updated
State Treasurer John Murante is running for a second four-year term. He faces Katrina Tomsen of Upland, a Libertarian.

Nebraska State Auditor
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Auditor

  • Updated
Seeking to replace State Auditor Charlie Janssen are Republicans Mike Foley, Legal Marijuana Now candidate L. Leroy Lopez of Cortland and Libe…

Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions
Govt-and-politics

Voter ID, minimum wage hike, airport funding are ballot questions

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated
Two are on the ballot via the initiative petition process and one is a proposed constitutional amendment that was placed on the ballot by the Legislature.

Nebraska Legislature, Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46
Government and Politics

Nebraska Legislature, Districts 2, 24, 26, 28, 46

  • Updated
Five Southeast Nebraska districts are on the ballot this year, including District 2, 24, 26, 28 and 46.

Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature
Govt-and-politics

Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature

Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.

University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Govt-and-politics

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Updated
Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.

Nebraska State Board of Education District 5
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Board of Education District 5

  • Updated
The local race is District 5, which includes much of the south side of Lincoln, and rural areas of Southeast Nebraska largely south of the Pla…

Nebraska State Board of Education District 8
Government and Politics

Nebraska State Board of Education District 8

  • Updated
Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Southeast Community College Board of Governors
Government and Politics

Southeast Community College Board of Governors

  • Updated
There are four board seats on this year's general election ballot. The races are nonpartisan.

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District
Government and Politics

Lower Platte South Natural Resources District

  • Updated
 There are three contested seats on the Lower Platte South NRD board that will appear on the general election ballot. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7253 or skulhanek@journalstar.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

