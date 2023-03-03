DES MOINES — More than 1,000 pieces of legislation have been introduced during the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature, which began in January.

This week was the session’s first funnel, a legislative deadline that forces state lawmakers to narrow the list of bills they will continue to work on for the next roughly two months at the Iowa Capitol.

In order to remain eligible, bills had to be advanced out of their assigned committee by the end of this week. That deadline does not apply to bills that deal with taxes or state spending.

And the major caveat is that no bill is ever truly dead until the entire session adjourns. If the majority party’s leaders — in this case, Republicans in the Iowa Senate and House — wish to resurrect and reconsider a bill, they have multiple legislative maneuvers at their disposal to do so.

But, for the most part, the bills that did not survive this week’s funnel are dead for the session.

There is a second funnel March 31, with a higher bar for legislation to remain alive.

Here are three lists showing bills already signed into law, bills that are “alive” and bills that are “dead.”

SIGNED INTO LAW

• Private school financial aid (HF 68)

• Medical malpractice award caps (HF 161)

• Authorized driver’s education instructors (SF 157)

• Property tax rate rollback fix (SF 181)

• K-12 public school funding (SF 192)

ALIVE

• Carbon capture pipeline requirements (HF 368)

• Punishments for drug sales that result in death (SSB 1096, HSB 104)

• Restitution requirements for human trafficking victims (HF 125)

• Prosecution of law enforcement officer actions resulting in death (SF 256)

• Public assistance eligibility (HF 3, SSB 1105)

• Unemployment benefits requirements (SSB 1159)

• County compensation board makeup (SF 170)

• County compensation board transparency (SF 32)

• County compensation boards optional (HF 314)

• Elections laws, recount procedures (HF 356)

• Trucker liability award caps (SF 228)

• State government reorganization (SSB 1123, HSB 126)

• Buildings’ energy efficiency requirements (SF 334)

• Maternal health care (HSB 91, SSB 1139)

• Child labor regulations (HSB 134, SF 167)

• Age-appropriate school curriculum (HSB 219)

• Public education transparency and curriculum (SSB 1145)

• Traffic camera limitations (HSB 161, HF 173)

• Ban on gender-affirming health care (SSB 1197, HSB 214)

• Transgender students’ bathroom requirements (SF 335)

• Transgender students’ bathroom options (HSB 208)

• Administration of Veterans Trust Fund (SF 410)

• Maternal health care (SF 324, HF 427)

• Ban of “gay panic” defense (HF 159)

• Black bear hunting regulation (HF 175)

• First Amendment expedited relief (HF 177)

• Clarifying legal voting age (SJR 9)

• Relaxing public school regulations (HF 327)

• Hands-free driving (SF 60)

• Gubernatorial line of succession (HJR 3)

• Previous convictions for domestic abuse (HF 112)

• Judicial nominating commissions (SF 171)

• Guns allowed in parking lots (HSB 173, SSB 1168)

• Permanent Daylight Saving Time (HF 242)

• Reinstate death penalty (SF 14)

• Teachers allowed to reject students’ pronouns (HF 367)

• Paid family leave for state employees (HF 578)

• Earned time for mandatory minimum sentences (SF 61)

• Right of health care providers and health care facilities to refuse to perform to provide a referral for abortion due to religious beliefs and moral convictions (SF 297)

DEAD

• Ban on eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines (SF 101)

• Carbon capture pipeline requirements (SF 346)

• Legalized recreational marijuana (HF 442)

• Traffic camera revenue to state (HF 313)

• Medical cannabis expansion (SSB 1113)

• Commercially owned solar panel limits (SSB 1077)

• Education Savings Account testing requirements (HSB 138)

• Constitutional amendment to ban same-sex marriage (HJR 8)

• Total abortion ban (HF 510)

• Ban on abortion-inducing drugs (HF 146)

• Penalties for teaching divisive concepts (HSB 112)

• Publishing school curriculum, materials online (HF 5)

• Teaching firearm safety in school (HF 73)

• Religious beliefs of adoptive parents (SF 212)

• Making Election Day registrants’ votes provisional (SF 342)

• Ballot information recorded (SF 341)

• Voter registration challenges (SF 351)

• Requiring school administrators to teach a class (HF 454)

• Restrictions on social media accounts for minors (HSB 223)

• Bans on social media accounts for minors (HF 526)

• No minors allowed at drag shows (SF 348)

• Limiting length of trains (HSB 88)

Photos: Bettendorf students walkout to protest 'harmful' LGBTQ+ legislation