Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska awarded $35 million grant for broadband

A federal grant will bring broadband access to hundreds of households on the Winnebago Reservation.

The Winnebago Tribe will receive just over $35.2 million to install fiber directly connecting 602 unserved tribal households, 40 unserved tribal businesses and 16 unserved tribal community anchor institutions, according to an announcement Tuesday from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The grant is a portion of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Funding for the grant was made possible by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Among the members of Nebraska's congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon supported the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

"We see this as a huge advancement that will open the door for new opportunities for education, commerce and communication on the Winnebago Reservation," said Victoria Kitcheyan, tribal chairwoman with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. "The lack of adequate bandwidth was particularly emphasized during the pandemic."

The Federal Communications Commission has estimated that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don’t have access to high-speed internet, but others say the figure is much higher.

Grant funding through the program prioritizes the deployment of broadband to underserved households on tribal lands, according to a release. It also invites proposals that address the digital divide, including those related to telehealth, education and workforce development.

The Winnebago Tribe's grant was one of 23 announced by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration on Tuesday.

The new grants are being awarded in 15 states — Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

“Broadband is absolutely essential to modern life," Fischer said in a press release. "This broadband funding will finally bring reliable, high-speed internet to unserved areas in the Winnebago Tribal community."

The funding announced Tuesday is in addition to more than $200 million in federal funding for broadband expansion that Nebraska expects to receive through the 2021 infrastructure law.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.