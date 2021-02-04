With demand high, questions aplenty, Iowa plans COVID-19 vaccine website

Meantime, the state also is partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to provide assistance for individuals 65 years and older, the cohort that this week became eligible to receive the vaccine. The agency will, according to Reynolds, answer senior Iowans’ questions, assist with scheduling vaccination appointments, and help coordinate transportation, if needed.

Many Iowans have had questions about the vaccination process as it has unfolded. State officials said anyone with questions about their vaccination should first contact their health care provider, through their website first, if possible.

“I’m also aware that many Iowans are frustrated by the scheduling process and struggling to make an appointment," Reynolds said. "I understand how disappointing it is when you’re finally eligible to get the vaccine and you can’t get through to schedule an appointment. But I’m asking Iowans to please keep in mind that while vaccine supply is limited, appointments will also be limited.”

More than 74,000 Iowans have received both doses of the COVID-19 and thus are considered vaccinated; another 140,000 have received the first dose.