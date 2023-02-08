Moderna may be on the verge of producing a hugely important vaccine, one more significant than the COVID jab.
After Nebraska saw a sharp increase in HIV cases in 2021, including a jump in rural cases and in the percentage linked to injection drug use, health officials began looking for new tools to tackle the problem.
That led to the introduction of a bill (LB307), which would allow local jurisdictions to authorize pharmacies and public or behavioral health programs to set up syringe services programs to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.
Lacie Bolte, lead support services manager for the Nebraska AIDS Project, said she doesn't want to see Nebraska become home to another outbreak like the one that put Scott County, Indiana, in the national spotlight in 2015.
That year, intravenous drug use and sharing of needles led to an outbreak of HIV. Eventually, 235 people in the rural county were infected with HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, which attacks the body's immune system. If not treated, it can lead to AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.
"That's what I'm worried about, is suddenly we have all these infections and we don't have tools to combat them as quickly as we need them," Bolte said.
Nebraska has averaged about 80 new cases of HIV a year over the past 10 years, she said. In 2021, the state recorded 104 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an increase of 26%. While some of that increase occurred in metropolitan areas, Buffalo and Hall counties went from one or two cases a year to five in Buffalo County that year and eight in Hall County.
In addition, 24% of total cases in 2021 were linked to injection drug use as compared to 8% in 2018, Bolte said.
While 51% of those diagnosed that year identified themselves as white, a disproportionate number compared to the state's population were people of color: 21% were Black and 19% Hispanic.
LB307 essentially would exempt the staff and participants in public or behavioral health programs from a law that makes it illegal to provide others with drug paraphernalia, as long as their efforts are part of locally authorized programs to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Pharmacies also would be exempt.
A hearing on the bill, introduced by State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Edward Krumpotich, Upper Midwest policy lead for the National Harm Reduction Coalition, said syringe services programs currently exist in 38 states. Many were originally developed in the 1990s to battle HIV and other infectious diseases.
Syringe services programs, he said, used to be known as needle exchanges. But most such programs these days are offered with a host of other services, including testing and connections to both medical and substance abuse treatment.
The programs work, he said. According to CDC, the programs are associated with an estimated 50% reduction in HIV and hepatitis C incidence.
In Indiana, NPR reported, health officials credited a syringe services program that then-Gov. Mike Pence approved in the rural county as an emergency measure with a dramatic drop-off in cases.
Krumpotich said his organization saw Nebraska's numbers and recognized a need for such a program here. He contacted a number of organizations, including the Nebraska AIDS Project. Many of them were already having similar conversations.
The Nebraska measure, he said, is intended to leave the decision to authorize such programs to local officials, recognizing that Nebraskans do not like statewide mandates.
Said Bolte, "We want to empower local communities."
010523-owh-new-lege-em01.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em02.jpg
The 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first session on Wednesday, when a Republican-led effort to adopt public voting for leadership positions was postponed to another day.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em04.jpg
Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new speaker of the Legislature.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em05.jpg
Nebraska State Sen. John Arch speaks before unanimously being voted in as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em06.jpg
Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican swears in Nebraska State Sen. John Arch as the new Speaker of the Legislature on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em65
Nebraska State Sen. Brad Von Gillern on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em37
Nebraska State Sen. Beau Ballard (right) shakes hands with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em38
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay (right) speaks to State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em49
Nebraska State Sen. Danielle Conrad speaks to State Sen. to Tony Vargas as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em60
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em45
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em39
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach (left) congratulates State Sen. Merv Riepe after being elected to Business and Labor Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em48
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em55
Nebraska State Sen. Brian Hardin on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em59
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Jan. 4.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em43
Nebraska State Sen. Jana Hughes on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em42
Nebraska State Sen. Teresa Ibach on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em50
Nebraska State Sen. Mike McDonnell (right) hugs State Sen. Lynne Walz after she lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em53
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Linehan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Beau Ballard
Sen. Beau Ballard of Lincoln has introduced a bill to appropriate $25 million in general fund tax dollars to begin planning for an East Beltway.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em40
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em47
Nebraska State Sen. George Dungan on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em51
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em61
Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em64
Nebraska Sen. Dave Murman has introduced a bill to limit the pay and benefits for Nebraska's top-paid school superintendents.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em52
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz lost the vote for Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em56
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em62
Nebraska state senators tally votes for the Education Committee Chairperson as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em63
Nebraska State Sen. Loren Lippincott on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em58
Nebraska State Sen. Justin Wayne on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em44
Nebraska State Sen. Lynne Walz nominates herself to be the chair of the Education Committee as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em41
Nebraska State Sen. Rick Holdcroft on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em54
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover on the legislative floor as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em36
Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas speaks to State Sen. Teresa Ibach as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em31
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould writes at her desk as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em30
Brandon Metzler is the newly elected Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature. The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em32
Nebraska State Sen. Wendy DeBoer stands for a prayer as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em33
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em35
Nebraska State Sen. Jane Raybould (left) speaks with State Sen. Robert Dover as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em34
Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em24
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em27
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson says goodbye to his family after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em26
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler collects votes as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em28
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em25
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler speaks as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em29
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em23
State senators speak as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em18
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (left) and State Sen. Wendy DeBoer shake hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em21
Nebraska State Sen. Robert Dover (left) speaks with State Sen. Danielle Conrad (center) and State Sen. Jane Raybould as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em15
Nebraska State Sen. Kathleen Kauth speaks to other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em17
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em22
Nebraska state senators are sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em19
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz (right) hugs State Sen. Kathleen Kauth after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em16
Nebraska State Sen. Barry DeKay is sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em20
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson shakes hands with other state senators after getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em12
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em09
Nebraska State Sen. John Fredrickson stands with his family before getting sworn in as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em14
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh sits with her family as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em13
Newly elected Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler (right) speaks with Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em07
Nebraska State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan shakes hands with State Sen. Rick Holdcroft as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em11
Nebraska State Sen. Christy Armendariz stands for the Pledge of Allegiance as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em08
State Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha stands with his family before being sworn in Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em10
Nebraska State Sen. Julie Slama speaks with other senators as the Nebraska Legislature reconvened in Lincoln on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
010523-owh-new-lege-em03.jpg
The Nebraska Legislature reconvened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, WORLD-HERALD
