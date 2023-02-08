After Nebraska saw a sharp increase in HIV cases in 2021, including a jump in rural cases and in the percentage linked to injection drug use, health officials began looking for new tools to tackle the problem.

That led to the introduction of a bill (LB307), which would allow local jurisdictions to authorize pharmacies and public or behavioral health programs to set up syringe services programs to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like HIV and hepatitis C.

Lacie Bolte, lead support services manager for the Nebraska AIDS Project, said she doesn't want to see Nebraska become home to another outbreak like the one that put Scott County, Indiana, in the national spotlight in 2015.

That year, intravenous drug use and sharing of needles led to an outbreak of HIV. Eventually, 235 people in the rural county were infected with HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, which attacks the body's immune system. If not treated, it can lead to AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

"That's what I'm worried about, is suddenly we have all these infections and we don't have tools to combat them as quickly as we need them," Bolte said.

Nebraska has averaged about 80 new cases of HIV a year over the past 10 years, she said. In 2021, the state recorded 104 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an increase of 26%. While some of that increase occurred in metropolitan areas, Buffalo and Hall counties went from one or two cases a year to five in Buffalo County that year and eight in Hall County.

In addition, 24% of total cases in 2021 were linked to injection drug use as compared to 8% in 2018, Bolte said.

While 51% of those diagnosed that year identified themselves as white, a disproportionate number compared to the state's population were people of color: 21% were Black and 19% Hispanic.

LB307 essentially would exempt the staff and participants in public or behavioral health programs from a law that makes it illegal to provide others with drug paraphernalia, as long as their efforts are part of locally authorized programs to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Pharmacies also would be exempt.

A hearing on the bill, introduced by State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Edward Krumpotich, Upper Midwest policy lead for the National Harm Reduction Coalition, said syringe services programs currently exist in 38 states. Many were originally developed in the 1990s to battle HIV and other infectious diseases.

Syringe services programs, he said, used to be known as needle exchanges. But most such programs these days are offered with a host of other services, including testing and connections to both medical and substance abuse treatment.

The programs work, he said. According to CDC, the programs are associated with an estimated 50% reduction in HIV and hepatitis C incidence.

In Indiana, NPR reported, health officials credited a syringe services program that then-Gov. Mike Pence approved in the rural county as an emergency measure with a dramatic drop-off in cases.

Krumpotich said his organization saw Nebraska's numbers and recognized a need for such a program here. He contacted a number of organizations, including the Nebraska AIDS Project. Many of them were already having similar conversations.

The Nebraska measure, he said, is intended to leave the decision to authorize such programs to local officials, recognizing that Nebraskans do not like statewide mandates.

Said Bolte, "We want to empower local communities."

