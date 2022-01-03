With money to spend, senators ready to return for 2022 legislative session

Senators who convene Wednesday for the 2022 legislative session have a rare opportunity -- to figure out how to spend a big pot of money.

The 49 senators will consider what should be done with a projected surplus in the state treasury combined with another $1 billion in federal pandemic recovery funds.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln called the healthy revenue picture "a distinctive feature" of the upcoming 60-day session.

In addition to the usual property tax relief debate, there will also likely be conversations covering a slew of divisive topics like abortion, critical race theory and climate change.

Here's some of the topics Nebraskans can expect will shape this year's session:

Tax reform

In addition to considering ongoing proposals to reduce dependence on property taxes to support public schools and local government, the 2022 legislative session may be a battleground for major tax reform.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Revenue Committee, has signaled her interest in pursuing major reforms that would reduce personal and corporate income taxes while expanding the sales tax base to include a number of currently exempted services.

If successful, that would represent the largest piece of state tax reform since adoption of the sales-income tax system in 1967. A component of separate property tax reduction proposals is a statutory limit on the growth of school and local government spending.

Pandemic relief money

The Legislature will determine how to distribute a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funding with a host of potential projects contained in a lengthy list of proposals.

The STARWARS legislative study committee has commanded the most attention with its consideration of a proposal that would develop Nebraska's water resources while triggering recreation, tourism, flood control, conservation and economic development benefits along the way.

But there also is a host of other projects for the Legislature to consider, including a proposed new University of Nebraska research center at Innovation Campus in Lincoln designed to secure and protect agriculture in the face of the impact of climate change along with development of a rural health complex at the university campus in Kearney.

Politics in the air

Three members of the 2022 Legislature will be seeking election to high state office, including two who are candidates for governor, while two other senators are candidates for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Other senators are seeking local elective office, including Lincoln Sens. Adam Morfeld, a candidate for county attorney, and Matt Hansen, a candidate for county clerk.

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue is a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor while Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln is a candidate for the GOP nomination for attorney general. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is a candidate for the 1st District Democratic congressional nomination and Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha is seeking the 2nd District Democratic congressional nod. Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg is a candidate for a nonpartisan seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Abortion rights

With Texas passing the country’s most restrictive ban earlier this year and a case being considered by the Supreme Court that could potentially lead to the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, people on both sides of the abortion debate in Nebraska have been watching these developments with interest.

Nate Grasz, policy director of the Nebraska Family Alliance, told the Omaha World-Herald “there’s more of an appetite than ever before to pursue major” anti-abortion legislation in Nebraska, and he predicted multiple bills will be debated in the Legislature next session.

So far, specific proposals and the senators who might champion them are unclear, but proponents of abortion rights have vowed to fight.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, an abortion rights supporter, said she could see an abortion ban passing, but only if at least one or two moderate state senators “want to turn the whole session into an abortion fight.”

School funding formula

The Legislature has considered several different proposals that would change or completely overhaul the funding formula for Nebraska’s public schools in recent years.

This session, lawmakers will likely consider a plan from Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont that would provide schools a certain amount of money for each student, boost the share of income tax going to school districts, and lower property tax rates levied by schools to 95 cents, down from $1.05.

Proponents of the plan say it would provide state aid to all but six school districts, and increase the number of schools receiving what's known as equalization aid.

One part of the proposal that would require further action from state lawmakers would include creating mechanisms that force school districts to reduce property taxes by the same amount that their aid increases.

Ricketts has previously called for holding school spending growth to 3%, and is expected to renew that plan again this year.

Corrections

A pay increase for corrections officers announced in November prompted a spike in applications, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced shortly before Christmas.

In the five weeks since the salary boost was put in place, the agency has received 630 applications, nearly four times as many as the 162 applications received in the prior five weeks.

While the Department of Correctional Services was optimistic about how the new applications will alleviate staffing shortages, senators are expected to debate a plan for a new $230 million, 1,600-bed prison.

The Legislature will likely look at other ways to reduce overcrowding of the state’s prison system, after a 2015 bill that enacted several criminal justice reforms didn’t achieve the hoped-for results.

Nebraska is applying for a grant to do a study through the Crime and Justice Institute looking at changes to its probation, parole, sentencing and incarceration practices.

Critical race theory

Legislation banning the teaching of concepts about race in public schools and universities has been introduced and signed into law this year after critical race theory became a hot button issue in several states.

Typically taught in law schools or at the graduate school level, critical race theory examines how racial discrimination has created systemic inequalities in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Opponents to teaching critical race theory, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, have used the term to describe a wide range of initiatives, including diversity, inclusion and equity plans put forward by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Earlier this year, the NU Board of Regents defeated a resolution banning critical race theory from being imposed on students.

With nearly 20 states proposing some kind of legislative action, many of them led by Republican lawmakers, it’s likely the issue will come front and center at the Legislature this winter.

Climate change

A bill (LB576) from Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar to appropriate $50,000 to UNL to upgrade the state’s climate plan first published in 2014 is still sitting in committee.

This spring will mark three years since historic flooding shut down travel across the eastern third of the state, prevented farmers from planting and closed Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.

Since then, Nebraska has seen record high and low temperatures, massive wildfires in the Panhandle, and a rash of tornadoes that tore across the state in mid-December.

Time will tell if the Legislature chooses to take action on Bostar’s bill or any others like it.

