With questions about cleanup unsettled, Mead officials table decision on ethanol plant permit

MEAD — At the end of a two-hour meeting Monday night, the Mead Planning Commission put off a decision on what to do about AltEn's conditional use permit.

Unlike most other ethanol plants in the state and across the country, AltEn used pesticide-treated seeds to produce fuel rather than harvested grain, leaving behind contaminated byproducts pointed to as being harmful to pollinators, animals and people.

Since February, the plant has been shut down after the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy ordered AltEn to stop pumping wastewater into its overfilled lagoon system. The company recently laid off all but three of its employees.

After approving a conditional use permit for the ethanol plant in 2014, the Mead Planning Commission is now considering pulling that permit, citing a long history of noncompliance, a lack of transparency and what some commissioners said was an unwillingness to be a good partner with the Saunders County village.

The commission ultimately put off a decision, opting instead to take time to consider a proposal put forward by the plant. Through its attorney, Stephen Mossman of Lincoln, AltEn asked the commission to suspend the conditional use permit rather than revoking it outright.