York County sheriff fined over Herbster campaign ad appearance

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty for wearing his uniform while appearing in a 2022 campaign advertisement for gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.
The penalty is part of an agreement reached between the sheriff and the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission in December and approved unanimously by commission members on Friday.
Under the agreement, the commission found that Vrbka had violated a state law barring the use of public resources for campaign purposes. The public resource in this case was his uniform.
Vrbka was one of three elected sheriffs and a captain who
wore their uniforms and badges while endorsing Herbster, who was one of the leading contenders in the GOP gubernatorial primary last year. The advertisement ran on television stations in February and March last year.
According to the settlement, Vrbka said it was not his intent to violate state law and, had he known it would be a possible violation, he would not have agreed to appear in the ad. He could have faced a maximum penalty of $5,000. The commission said it decided on the lower figure because of his willingness to resolve the matter.
The Herbster ad also featured Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer and Capt. Josh Gillespie from York County, all of whom appear in uniform and badges.
Frank Daley, the executive director of the commission, said he could not comment on whether a complaint had been filed or an investigation started against any of the other three law enforcement officials. But he said the commission has not issued an order concerning any of them.
Nebraska law states that public officials and employees can’t use or authorize the use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning for or against a candidate or ballot question, with some exceptions. A commission opinion issued in 1994 said that a sheriff’s uniform was a public resource.
Herbster lost in the primary to Jim Pillen, who went on to be elected governor in November and to take office earlier this month.
