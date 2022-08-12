York receives $15.6 million grant for trails, pedestrian overpass near I-80

YORK — York has been awarded a $15.6 million federal infrastructure grant to expand trails and build a bridge over U.S. 81 for pedestrians.

Project Access York will fund almost 10 miles of trail expansion, a pedestrian overpass over U.S. 81 near the interstate, safety improvements for school crossings and curb cuts throughout the city.

“Extending our trail systems has been on our city wish list for many years. I can't wait to see the great things we can do for York with this opportunity,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.

The grant was awarded through the federal RAISE program, which awarded more than $2.2 billion in grants to help urban and rural communities on projects to modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports and intermodal transportation.