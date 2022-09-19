Grand Island Liberty Campus remodeling project making progress

Grand Island's Veterans Home Campus, now called Liberty Campus, is being remodeled to serve as senior and low-income housing and as rental properties.

Grand Island City Council heard an update on the project Tuesday evening.

The property was transferred to Omaha-based White Lotus Group on Jan. 15, 2020, explained Regional Planner Chad Nabity.

The site has been declared an historic district, and White Lotus is pursuing state and federal historic tax credits for the project and applied to Nebraska Investment Finance Authority for additional tax credits.

"They've been working a lot on the back end, things you have to put in place before you do a project like this," said Nabity.

White Lotus has also submitted a TIF application, which will be considered by the Community Redevelopment Authority next week.

Project Manager Alex Bullington detailed progress on the project to council members.

The goal for the project is "to build a sense of community and preserve the historic nature of the campus," he said.

The project will be done in four phases.

First will be remodeling of the sites Pershing and Anderson buildings on the west side of the campus, located off Capitol Avenue.

It is being planned as older adult affordable housing, with veterans preference, and will be 48 units with a mix of one and two bedrooms.

"We are still in design with the architectural group and coordinating with the state historical society to maintain the historic nature of these buildings," said Bullington. "We're hoping to have that completed by the end of the year and start showing construction progress here probably within the first months of first quarter 2023."

White Lotus pursued low income affordable housing tax status for the project and received priority approval on Aug. 5, noted Bullington.

"That's really started to kick everything into high gear for the first phase of our proposal," he said.

For Phase 2 and beyond, the remaining buildings will be made to meet the community's need for workforce housing and housing for young professionals and skilled laborers.

The east side of the campus will feature mortgage-ready housing, said Bullington.

Mayor Roger Steele asked if the exteriors of buildings will change.

"I think the people of Grand Island are very desirous that the look of the campus be preserved," he said.

Bullington emphasized that any replacements will be replicated from the original "to keep the original look," which is also a requirement for state and federal tax credits as an historic site.

Councilor Mitch Nickerson applauded White Lotus Group for their "good vision."

"The things you're laying out are exactly what our community needs," he said. "We are, like most communities, in a housing shortage. This will meet the need for a lot of those specific age groups."

Nickerson asked how interest rates and supply chain issues are affecting their decisions and progress.

Bullington said it requires "being very open" with their contractor, Chief Construction, "trying to get everything planned out as early as possible," and "being flexible" with their materials.

"Obviously, anything historic we've got to stay with it," he said. "That's one of those things we try and identify early and order it months in advance to hopefully avoid that. Everything just seems to pop up out of nowhere for supply chain issues."

Councilor Vaughn Minton asked if the units for senior residents will have any type of on-sight medical care or nursing staff.

"We need to make it clear to the public this is not long-term care housing," he said. "This is individual housing apartments. You go and live there, and you're basically on your own."

Bullington clarified that the first phase is for independent living.