GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor.
Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
“I was just quiet in general, but it was different,” Zapata remembered. “I was very nervous about doing the whole program (TeamMates).
TeamMates mentoring serves thousands of youth across the Midwest, mentors coming from all walks of life. The TeamMates website states, “One thing … remains the same – our mentors just have to be there.”
Zapata remembered the early weeks of the two’s time together.
“I think the first couple times it was just kind of getting to know each other. So we shared about our families and our likes and dislikes, that type of thing.”
They started doing crafts and other activities together, including traveling to Lincoln with other TeamMates for a Husker football game.
Zapata was nominated to participate in TeamMates by her fifth grade teacher at Dodge Elementary School.
“I think that I really did just need a person to support me through school,” she said. “I wasn't a bad student or anything, but I think that I just needed that extra support in my life in general. Dianne did a fantastic job of doing that.”
Schneider’s help and support was a cornerstone of Zapata’s quest to attend college.
“I'm not documented,” Zapata explained. “I do have DACA but I still don't get federal help.”
Zapata was raised by a single mother who had come to the United States from Mexico.
“I was really nervous about, if I do go to college, I don't have any way of paying for it.”
Schneider encouraged Zapata, by then a student at Grand Island Senior High.
“She always encouraged me to apply for scholarships anyway,” Zapata said of her mentor.
Schneider was confident. “Regardless of her status, there were ways that I knew that we could make it work,” she said. “We just kept pushing for some aid through TeamMates and that's when the Legacy Scholarship came into play.”
The Osborne Legacy Scholarship for TeamMates, a partnership with Hastings College, pays for tuition at Hastings College per academic year.
Zapata was awarded the scholarship, graduated from high school and enrolled in Hastings College.
“She was so dedicated and tenacious,” Schneider said. “Nothing stopped her.”
With Schneider’s support, Zapata graduated from college and climbed the ranks to become a juvenile probation officer.
“I always just knew that I wanted to work with kids,” Zapata said. “I could have easily been in the shoes of these kids. As a juvenile myself, I had a rough upbringing. Fortunately, I had people like Dianne, who were there to support me and encourage me.”
In an earlier job, as a juvenile tracker, Zapata did home visits.
“At times it almost felt just like when Dianne would come and visit me at school. In a sense, it's almost like she taught me to do my job, but neither of us knew at the time.”
A few months ago, Zapata received an additional job title: “Mom.”
Christmastime, Zapata and her husband arrived at Schneider’s house with a gift, a basket of “goodies” with a small box nestled inside, Schneider remembered.
“(Zapata) said, ‘I want you to open that first. Inside was a picture of her ultrasound. That's how she told us that they were expecting.”
Schneider was one of the first to know Zapata and her husband were having a baby, Zapata said. Schneider had a baby shower for her TeamMate, and was even at the gender reveal party.
“She’s just like one of my kids,” Schneider said. Their relationship has also “humbled” Schneider, she said.
“(Zapata) has changed my life. I think just the fact I felt that fulfillment and pride makes me realize how a person can make a difference.”
Zapata added, “The 30-45 minutes (Schneider) dedicated to me every week, once a week, made one heck of a difference for me.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.
Mentorship 'sweet success story'
I have told this story many times but it's worth repeating again and again because it's one of the sweetest success stories you will ever hear!
In 2009, at the beginning in her sixth grade year, Alondra and I were matched in the TeamMates Mentoring Program at Barr Middle School. We met about thirty minutes a week throughout the school year, usually during her lunch time. We played games, made crafts and enjoyed each other's company. We talked about our families, our jobs, our churches and friends, and the future. It didn't require me to teach, nor did I preach, parent or judge her. We had some great heart- to-heart conversations and became friends, building a relationship through hope, encouragement and positivity.
Like many youth in our community, she showed great potential to go on to college but because her life was filled with many adverse situations she never thought that would be possible. We were TeamMates for six years meeting only through the school year for less than an hour a week. She worked hard holding down a part-time job, keeping her grades up and as she neared graduation from GISH her life greatly changed! As we met that spring day in the library at Senior High, Nancy Jones, the Grand Island coordinator for TeamMates at that time, came to us, visibly filled with emotion and informed us that Alondra had received the Tom Osborne Legacy Scholarship, the highest academic award given through TeamMates. It was a moment that we'll never forget.
Alondra received full tuition to Hastings College, commuted each day and graduated in 3 1/2 years with a degree in sociology. This outstanding young woman has since gone on to marry a wonderful guy, become an assistant probation officer for the State of Nebraska and last November gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. Her life and mine changed because of TeamMates. It has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences for me and all I did was spend less than an hour a week with her through the school year!
January is National Mentoring Month. Currently, there are about 100 TeamMates matched in Grand Island but there are still so many young people waiting to have an opportunity to meet with a caring adult. Do you have an hour a week to spare? We need you and truly you can make a difference!
TeamMates … changing the world one life at a time!
For more information or to apply online visit www.teammates.org or contact our Grand Island coordinator, Rod Felton, at rafelton@gips.org.
"Rivers do not drink their own water; trees do not eat their own fruit; the sun does not shine on itself and flowers do not spread their fragrance for themselves. Living for others is a rule of nature. We are all born to help each other. No matter how difficult it is ... Life is good when you are happy, but much better when others are happy because of you." Pope Francis
Dianne Schneider (left) and Alondra Zapata reminisce over a photo of the pair at a TeamMates event. The two were matched as TeamMates mentor/mentee when Zapata was a sixth grader. More than a decade later, the two women remain close.
Alondra Zapata (left) credits her mentor Dianne Schneider (right) with many of her accomplishments, including graduating from Grand Island Senior High (pictured). The two were paired through the TeamMates mentorship program.
Dianne Schneider (left) embraces Alondra Zapata after the big reveal at Alondra and her husband's gender reveal party. Schneider mentored Zapata since Zapata was a sixth grader at Barr Middle School. Schneider was one of the first people Zapata announced her pregnancy to.