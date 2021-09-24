Grand Island Public Schools cancels classes Friday for 'reset day' amid workforce shortage

Grand Island Public Schools called off classes for Friday, citing growing stress among teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a national workforce shortage.

The district announced the "reset day" Wednesday, giving parents just two days' notice of the calendar change.

Superintendent Tawana Grover said the district is feeling the effects of a poor labor market, which is leading to a lack of substitute teachers and forcing staff to work harder.

"Many staff are covering multiple classrooms to ensure continuity of learning and serving in other capacities in order to provide a safe learning environment for students," Grover said in a statement.

Grover asked students and staff to use the unexpected off-day for self-care and to look after one's mental health.

“Our staff and students need this opportunity to mentally and physically reset," she said.

School activities, including sporting events, will continue as planned Friday. Meals will also be available to students.