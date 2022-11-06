Grand Island residents could lose license plate numbers that run in family

GRAND ISLAND -- Larry Rauert is one of those Hall County residents who’s had the same license plate number in his family for decades.

One of his vehicles sports the number 8-A73. The car, a 2006 Lincoln Town Car, used to belong to his parents.

His mother got the license number from her father, Paul Sass.

Initially, the license plate read 8-73. His grandfather was probably using that number in the 1930s, Rauert said. As the number of vehicles grew, the state added letters to license numbers.

Hall County is one of 13 Nebraska counties in which residents may not be able to get new plates with the same license plate number they’ve had. The cause of the problem is an aluminum shortage.

“I would be very disappointed if I couldn’t keep the number,” Rauert said.

The number has sentimental value because it’s been in the family for many years. But, “Let’s face it, it’s easy to remember,” Rauert said.

The issue was discussed at Tuesday's Hall County Commission meeting.

Nebraska drivers receive new license plates every six years. The next plates will be issued starting in 2023.

In an Oct. 11 story in The Independent, Hall County Treasurer Alaina Verplank said for some residents, the only option will be getting a license plate with new numbers. The only plates that will be available are pre-printed by the state.

Young adults might not care as much about the issue, Rauert said. Being able to remember one’s license number might matter more to older people.

Rauert also wondered about employers in larger Nebraska cities who assign employees’ parking spaces by license plate number.

For people who really want to keep their current plate numbers, Verplank suggests they should order a message plate. Those plates, which cost an additional $40 a year, would allow people to retain their numbers.