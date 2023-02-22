Johnnie Marie Woods is the granddaughter of a man born into slavery.

She is the daughter of a man who never learned to read or write and signed his name with an "X."

Born in rural Louisiana and a resident of Rock Island since the age of 8, handed-down memories of slavery, sharecropping, segregation and racism are living, breathing aspects of Woods' life. It is her American experience.

That's why the 72-year-old calls Black history by another name: American history.

"I was always interested in Black history. I never got to learn about it when I was in school, but I never saw Black history as anything other than the history of this country," she said. "Black people are a part of the country, so is our history.

"To me, the label 'Black history' just makes no sense. Maybe people don't want me to say that. But that is the way I've always felt."

Woods was willing to share her story and her fascination with local Black history.

Her family's backstory and her love of poetry led her to self-publish a collection of poems and a memoir entitled, "A Safe Place" in 2022. Now she's finishing up a history of Quad-City-area Black churches called, "We Have Come This Far By Faith."

'I think this is really interesting'

A fellow member at Olivet Baptist Church in Rock Island sparked Woods' interest in the history of Black churches in the area.

"A lady told me about how the Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport was founded by freed slaves," Woods said. "That just started me out. I was curious about it, so I started looking it up.

"I had already put together my book of poetry, and I had compiled a history of local Black churches back in 2012, so I started doing the research. I knew it would end up being another book."

She compiled histories provided by 31 churches. She also reproduced hundreds of newspaper stories that chronicled the history of Black churches and the lives of many of the people connected to them.

"I learned so much," she said. "It's all just fascinating — much more than I ever expected."

She had examples, including the history of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Muscatine, which was founded in 1848. Alexander Clark, who served as ambassador to Liberia, was instrumental in helping build the church.

Bethel AME no longer exists in Muscatine, but Woods thinks it could be the oldest Black church in the region.

She also tracked down the history of Third Missionary Baptist Church In Davenport, which was founded in 1875 by former slaves Lydia and Henry Applewhite, Milton Howard, Leedam Hart, Katherine Dodge Hart, Mose Bush, George Chesterfield, William Baker and William Hart.

"They started worshiping by meeting in a home," Woods said. "That was in 1875. Three years later, they purchased the land for the church. They saved up $400 for that land."

Woods pointed out that Lydia Applewhite was born in 1845 and was sold to a family from Keokuk. She later married Henry and moved to Davenport. She is buried in Oakdale Cemetery.

A memoir through poetry

Woods has come a long way from a sharecropper's farm in Homer, Louisiana. Her family moved to the Lincoln Homes project when she was 8, and she went on to graduate from Augustana College in Rock Island.

"I tell kids all the time that if a little girl from the projects can get into Augustana and graduate, they can do anything and everything," she said.

And that's what Woods did. She spent the better part of 30 years as a family therapist and social worker, mostly at the Youth Services Bureau of Rock Island. She represents District 17 on the Rock Island County Board and works as a staff assistant at the Illinois-Iowa Center for Independent Living.

She has written poetry all her life.

"It was my way to deal with what I experienced — a way to set it down," she said.

Her poem entitled, "Daddy" recounts watching her father move from her grandfather's sharecropper farm, where they all lived, to work in a lumber yard in Rock Island.

"My father never learned to read or write," Woods said. "He was 50 when we moved up here. He had a hard life."

Her mother, also called Johnnie, earned money as a day laborer in the "houses up on the hill" in Rock Island.

"My mother was a domestic," Woods said. "And we were discouraged from going up the hill to the parks."

Her poetry reveals the first time she was called the "N-word," which occurred the first time she got permission to go up the hill to Longview Park to meet some friends. The work is entitled "Awakening."

"And as far as the poetry goes, I think I'm pretty unconventional," she said. "I'm free-form. I don't follow any rules. I write what I remember and what I feel."

No holding back

One thing she feels is the freedom to speak her mind.

"I'm Black. I'm an American. I love my country. If something is not correct, or not taught, I can call my country on it," she said. "It's ludicrous that we call history 'Black history' and now there is an effort to not teach it in schools.

"I was once asked if I'm glad, 'Now that racism is over.' I love this country, but racism is far from over. It's as much with us as it has ever been. And it's just as ugly."

Woods sees what she's learned about the area's Black churches as a great example.

"This history of Black churches — it's a part of all our history. It's a part of the history of the Quad-Cities and the towns all around us," she said. "It's a really interesting part of our history, our American history. I think it's just fascinating, and I wanted to share it."