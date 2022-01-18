Grandma Nancy didn't know the Christmas presents she wrapped were stolen, but she's grateful to have them back

While the Lincoln Police Department searched Tuesday morning for a woman known only as Grandma Nancy after finding still-wrapped Christmas presents in a stolen car, Nancy Russell was not looking for the police.

Nor was she looking for the recovered Christmas presents, which she had wrapped and addressed to five of her great-grandchildren: Olivia, Eli, Christopher, Carissa and Snow.

"Grandma Nancy is the common denominator," Sgt. Chris Vigil said Tuesday morning. "We would love to get these presents back to whoever they belong to."

Police found the gifts inside a Honda Pilot, stolen Dec. 20 and recovered Monday afternoon near 16th and Washington streets. The presents had been stolen from a white Honda Accord six days later, Sgt. Chris Vigil said.

But Russell, 83, never knew. She gave the presents to her granddaughter around Christmastime, to be passed along to her 12 great-grandchildren.

"As far as I knew, everything was going along OK," Russell told the Journal Star on Tuesday afternoon.

Russell said she had been out of town around the holiday, traveling to Florida for her daughter's funeral. Her granddaughter, she guesses, didn't want to further upset her with news of the stolen gifts.

"They were being very protective of their grandma," she said with a laugh. "They didn't want me to get traumatized."

She said she didn't know the presents were missing until she got a voicemail from a reporter Tuesday afternoon looking for a Grandma Nancy. It's a name Russell is used to, she said. Between her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she said she's Grandma Nancy to 84 descendants.

On Tuesday morning, though, Russell was Grandma Nancy to much of Lincoln, her name broadcast in media outlets as the police department tried to track her down. Within five hours of LPD's announcement Tuesday morning, officers had found her.

For that, Russell said she's thankful.

"This is just a small thing in a day's work," she said. "It shows they're on the ball."

