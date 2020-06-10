Grassley against extension of $600 in jobless benefits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the extra $600 in federal unemployment benefits from the CARES Act is set to expire on July 31, Iowa lawmakers on Capitol Hill are divided on its future.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, Republican and chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, expressed concern about residents being motivated to go back to work if the $600 a week continues past July 31.

“I’m against extending it just the way it is because we have found that it’s very hard to get people go back to work if the government’s paying you for not working,” Grassley said in a call with media Wednesday.

The House of Representatives passed a bill to extend the $600 weekly benefits through Jan. 31. Rep. David Loebsack, 2nd District, voted for the measure, but Rep. Abby Finkenauer, 1st District — both Democrats — voted against party lines.

“It is vitally important that we extend the additional unemployment insurance to folks who are out of a job through no fault of their own,” Loebsack said in a statement. “By extending this safety net for the record number of unemployed Iowans, it helps them be able to continue paying their bills, putting food on the table and providing for their families.”