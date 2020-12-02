Grassley calls for more COVID-19 relief for schools, businesses, but not for states

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, would be more comfortable voting for a COVID-19 relief package in the $500 billion range, but said Wednesday he could back another round of pandemic relief if the price tag was less than $1 trillion.

Grassley, who returned to the Capitol this week after testing positive for COVID-19 and isolating for two weeks, continued to call for another COVID-19 relief package before the end of the year.

Noting that more than 1,000 Americans die from COVID-19 each day and more are hospitalized, the Iowa Republican told reporters Congress must pass “long overdue” relief “to help families, businesses, schools and our communities get through the crisis.”

He thinks there is bipartisan support for many measures in various proposals, including the $908 billion plan offered by a bipartisan group of moderates.

“There’s all just a multitude of things that have bipartisan support,” Grassley said, “and I don’t see why we can’t at least pass what we agree on.”