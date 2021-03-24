Grassley defends Iowa bill easing gun restrictions, while calling for progress on gun control

"It seems to me totally consistent with the way the law has been for a long time," Grassley said of running gun buyers through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. "But, we have a problem with NICS not getting all of those names in. So the legislation is to encourage that so that we know that people (who shouldn't) don't have guns and can't get them. If someone fails (a national background check when purchasing a firearm), then they can't get them, regardless of what the state law is."

Firearms purchased from an unlicensed seller over the internet, at a gun show or in a private sale, however, would not be subject to Iowa’s background check or permit requirements under the Iowa legislation.

President Joe Biden and Democrats have demanded action on House-passed gun reform proposals in the wake of two mass shootings in the past week that left at least 18 people dead.

House Democrats passed two bills this month that would expand background checks for gun buyers, by applying them to all firearms purchases, and extending the time the F.B.I. has to vet those flagged by a national criminal background check.