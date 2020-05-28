Grassley dismisses criticism of how he’s handled Trump firings of inspectors general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Criticism of his efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable for dismissing inspectors general is an inside-the- Beltway issue fueled more by partisanship than an accurate reflection of his 40-year record of oversight, Sen. Chuck Grassley said Thursday.

Grassley is under fire for not doing more than writing letters objecting to Trump’s removal of inspectors general. Under the law, the president must provide Congress a “detailed written explanation” of why an inspector general is being dismissed 30 days before dismissing the federal watchdogs.

The president citing a lack of confidence for removing an inspector general didn’t cut it with Grassley.

“Congressional intent is clear that an expression of lost confidence, without further explanation, is not sufficient to fulfill the requirements of the statute,” he wrote.

The criticism he’s facing is very similar, Grassley said, to what he faced when he investigated President Barack Obama’s firing of an inspector general in 2009.

Asked whether the criticism is warranted, Grassley said “it’s pretty much limited to inside-the-Beltway criticism, and I think the criticism comes from Democrats more than Republicans.”