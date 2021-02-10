Grassley, Ernst call on Biden administration to release vaccine allocation numbers

Iowa ranks 47th among the states with only 8% of its population having received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data. It ranks in the middle for the number of people who have received both doses and 40th overall in doses distributed per capita.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has largely blamed the state's problems on its low vaccine allocation from the federal government, which she said last week was 47th per capita. She also indicated that some counties were not administering their doses quickly enough and that she would put in new metrics to speed them up.

However, many essential workers and people ages 65 and older who became eligible for shots on Feb. 1 have been unable to find doses despite spending hours making calls or searching online.

Iowa public health officials on Monday announced they had selected Microsoft to create an online COVID-19 vaccination scheduling system. The Iowa Department of Public Health would select a separate contractor to run a vaccine call center later this week.

Reynolds said that the state did not create a scheduling system earlier to avoid problems seen elsewhere with appointments getting cancelled due to a lack of supply.