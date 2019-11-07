Grassley, Ernst want identity of whistleblower protected

Iowa’s U.S. senators are breaking ranks with some Republican colleagues who are calling for the name to be made public of the whistleblower whose complaint about President Donald Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president launched in impeachment inquiry.

Supporters of the president have called for revealing the identity of the whistleblower, whose name has been kept confidential by U.S. officials in accordance with federal law designed to prevent retaliation.

Many of those laws were written by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who said this week that as many as 90 percent of his investigations start with whistleblowers.

“It’s pretty simple for me to answer your question by simply saying the law should be followed,” he said during his weekly conference call with reporters. “And the law for intelligence whistleblowers is a little bit different. It’s very important not to out spies, whose life might be in danger if they were outed.”

Some news sources have said they know the identity of the whistleblower but have not revealed the name. However, some Trump supporters, including Donald Trump Jr., have retweeted a Breitbart News story that named a CIA officer as the whistleblower. The officer’s name was mentioned in more than 150,000 tweets in a 24-hour period.