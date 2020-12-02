Grassley proposes 50 percent hike in oil, gas royalties on federal land

Sen. Chuck Grassley is calling for an end to an “outrageous giveaway” to oil and gas companies by raising the royalties they pay for oil and gas production on federal lands by 50 percent.

The increase would end what the Iowa Republican calls an “unnecessary subsidy” to Big Oil by updating the royalties established in the century-old Mineral Leasing Act when automobiles had just started to replace the horse and buggy and the oil industry was relatively new.

Grassley and Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., are proposing the Fair Returns for Public Lands Act.

“As senators from different parties, we have our share of policy differences,” they wrote in a New York Times Op-Ed piece published Wednesday. “In this case, we agree that oil and gas companies should pay fair market value for the public resources they extract and sell. They aren’t doing that now — not even close — and the American public is the big loser.”

However, Grassley said Wednesday it won’t be easy to win support for the measure even though it may seem like common-sense legislation.

“Very difficult,” he told reporters, “unless you get it into something that deals with, let’s say, infrastructure, roads and highways, things of that nature.”