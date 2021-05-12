Grassley: 'Reynolds did the right thing' ending federal unemployment benefits in Iowa

Some Democrats have pointed to a 2020 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago that says those who have exhausted their unemployment benefits search less intensely for work, but are also willing to accept work that pays considerably less than their prior job.

Asked Wednesday what Reynolds' decision will mean for those Iowans still struggling to find work, either because they aren’t qualified for the jobs available or they cannot find suitable child care, Grassley argued plenty of jobs are available, "and people ought to take those jobs."

"In other words, the government is an unfair competitor to the small businesses that need to hire people, or maybe even big businesses," Grassley said. "We went to places that had 350 employees, and they would hire some more if they could."

Grassley on Wednesday also brushed aside a question about U.S. House Republicans' vote Wednesday ousting U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, from her No. 3 GOP leadership position in the chamber.

Cheney was ousted after having repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"That question isn't anything that's on Iowans' minds," Grassley said. "It's an inside-the-beltway worry, and not really anything to worry about."

