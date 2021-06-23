Grassley says polling won’t determine if he runs for eighth term

Sen. Chuck Grassley punched back at recent polling suggesting nearly two-thirds of Iowa voters think it’s time for a new face representing them in the U.S. Senate.

An Iowa Poll found that only a third of voters are ready to re-elect Grassley — who hasn’t said whether he will seek an eighth term in 2022. Sixty-four percent said it’s time for an unknown and unnamed “someone else” to replace the Republican senator.

“Let me let me challenge you just a little bit on your question,” Grassley said Wednesday when asked if his poll numbers suggest his relationship with Iowa voters has changed since he was first elected to the Senate in 1980.

“I’ve got the best numbers of anyone in Iowa,” Grassley said, pointing to his favorability rating — 50 percent approval and 37 percent disapproval — “of everybody that you’ve taken a poll on.”

Despite his apparent satisfaction with those numbers, Iowa’s senior senator is in no rush to share his plans.

“A year’s long enough to campaign,” he said, explaining he will announce his plans known “in September, October, no later than early November.”