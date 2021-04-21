Grassley sees 'appetite' for passage of policing reforms, but sticking points remain

Supporters of the legal defense argue it allows officers to perform their duties without fear of being held personally liable for things that happen on the job, unless they violate a clearly established law or constitution right.

Defenders argue the immunity's broad protection is intended for all but the plainly incompetent or those who knowingly violate the law, while giving breathing room to law enforcement to make reasonable mistakes when making split-second decisions about whether to use force to subdue a fleeing or resisting suspect. Critics contend its shields law enforcement from accountability.

Asked whether he would be willing to compromise on the issue of qualified immunity in the interest of moving the larger bill forward, Grassley said: "I'd have to see what the compromise is," and would not dismiss out of hand.

Grassley, however, said he does not support repealing qualified immunity, seen as a poison pill for Republicans in any police reform proposal.

As such, Grassley said he felt it difficult to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the Senate, and that efforts were better focused on striking a deal over Scott's bill, which he argued contains provisions with more bipartisan support.

"Now, this is a different environment, a different Congress, and who knows what can be worked out when people sit down and start to talk about it, and I think they will," Grassley said. "And I'll be glad to be there."

