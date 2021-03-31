Grassley talks filibuster, earmarks, Capitol attack and more during southwest Iowa stop

"I'm not an advocate for changing qualified immunity," Grassley said. "I don't know how you expect people to do your job. How am I supposed to make a judgement about today, tomorrow or a year from now, when you as an individual policeman have to do when you're confronting a very serious situation? Then you have to worry about being sued for it ... you're probably not going to do your job."

"Besides, the city can be sued for something you did," he continued, noting that police departments and other government entities can be sued for misconduct.

After the event, Carmody said, "The challenge we have right now is trying to alter (qualified immunity) would" hurt officer recruitment even more than what the department is currently facing.

"Officers come into this knowing they're doing the right thing and they believe they're doing the right thing in the moment, that they have that back up and that support under qualified immunity," he said. "We've not afraid of being challenged about performance or actions and things like that, and we do hold people accountable. But taking that completely away exposes that officer personally. As opposed to professionally."