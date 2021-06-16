Grassley to oppose Biden EPA nominee over Trump clean water rule reversal, biofuels

Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley said he will vote against President Joe Biden's pick to be an assistant administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over recent actions by the Biden administration related to clean water rules and biofuels.

The Senate on Wednesday was scheduled to vote on the confirmation of Radhika Fox, of California, to oversee the EPA’s Office of Water, which is responsible for enforcing federal clean water and safe drinking water laws.

Grassley, in a weekly conference call with Iowa reporters, claimed Fox was evasive with members of a Senate committee during her confirmation hearing over questions about the Biden administration's efforts seeking to expand clean water protections to smaller U.S. waterways like streams, ditches and wetlands that feed into bigger bodies of water.

The move would reverse a rule enacted under former President Donald Trump's administration limiting the waterways that can receive federal protection.