Grassley to vote to move Asian-American hate crime bill for Senate floor debate

U.S Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said Wednesday morning he intends to vote to push forward consideration of a bill confronting the rise of potential hate crimes against Asian Americans.

While stating "hate is bad" and "if you're follower of Jesus Christ, you obviously can't tolerate hate," Grassley stopped short of committing to voting "yes" on the final bill, as it hasn't yet gone through the amendment process.

The bill comes after a spate of high-profile attacks on Asian Americans. Reports of violence and discrimination against Asian Americans have surged during the pandemic, after former President Donald Trump started calling the coronavirus the "China virus" and using other racially-charged language to describe the virus.

Led by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono and Congresswoman Grace Meng, the bill also raises the question as to whether the evenly divide the Senate can agree on any legislative initiative in a time of intense partisanship.

Senators on Wednesday will take a procedural vote on whether to debate on the overall bill. Under the chamber’s filibuster rule, at least 60 senators must consent to take that step — which would require bipartisan support.