Grassley to vote to move Asian-American hate crime bill to Senate floor debate

“S. 937, the ‘COVID–19 Hate Crimes Act’ was introduced before the Attorney General’s review began and appears to be duplicative or even in conflict with some of the Department of Justice’s existing efforts," Grassley said. "That does not seem to me to be the best path. However, I voted to proceed to S. 937. I know that many members of the Republican caucus have amendments that will hopefully improve the bill and make it more useful. We hope these amendments will be listened to and fairly considered by our Democratic colleagues. This is too important of an issue to get it wrong.”