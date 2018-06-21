U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said President Trump's promise Wednesday to sign an executive order to keep families together at the border is a good political move but will take away some of the urgency needed for a congressional fix.
President Trump issued the order Wednesday, saying the administration would continue to "rigorously enforce" immigration laws, but that families can be kept together in detention centers while their cases are being handled.
The separation of families at the border has erupted into a political controversy, as images and audio of children crying for their parents have been published.
Critics, including Democrats and some Republicans, have blamed the administration for the situation. The Justice Department implemented a "zero tolerance" policy for border offenses, and since children can't be held with their parents while their cases are being prosecuted, they are being separated from them.
That's led to a scramble in Congress to deal with the situation, even as pressure has been building on the White House to act.
On a conference call with Iowa reporters, Grassley said the order helps politically, "but I think he’s taken the heat off of Congress to act, and if Congress doesn’t act, tomorrow he can go back and change his mind."
Grassley says a more permanent fix would be to repeal a 1997 court settlement dealing with how minors in the custody of immigration authorities are dealt with.
On Wednesday he and other Republican lawmakers, including Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced legislation that would keep families together, along with setting standards for care at centers where families are being kept.
Democrats have a rival proposal that also would stop families from being separated.
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the president's executive order was "doubling down" on the zero tolerance policy and that the 1997 agreement, called the Flores settlement, prohibits indefinite detention of children "even with their families." Any attempt to undermine it, he said, would lead to a court challenge.
Grassley has said the Democrats' approach led to a "catch and release" system under President Obama, as immigrants did not show up for proceedings.
A dozen Republican senators, though not Grassley nor Ernst, joined an effort led by Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, on Tuesday to urge the administration to put a pause to the separations while a legislative solution could be worked out.
Trump announced the executive order on Wednesday morning at the White House.