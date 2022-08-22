Gravel roads near Lincoln are a weekend hot spot for cyclists from around the world

Nick Thorp cooled off after cycling for nine hours on Saturday with a champagne shower and a cold glass of beer.

Consider it the spoils of victory.

Thorp was one of thousands of cyclists who rolled into Lincoln this weekend from across the world — including people from 49 states, 17 countries and four continents — to compete in the 13th annual Gravel Worlds, a biking race that took participants off the beaten path and onto the back roads surrounding Lincoln.

But the 30-year-old from Stillwater, Oklahoma, didn't just come to ride his bike 150 miles in one day. Thorp was doused in fizzing champagne and hoisted onto the shoulders of his friends by winning the weekend double, which combined times of his 150-mile bike ride Saturday with a 50-kilometer run — yes, 31 miles off the bike — on Friday.

"I developed a love of the dirt roads in college by running on them. And then when I moved back to Stillwater post-college, I started to bike on them," Thorp said. "I like to bike and I like to run and I like dirt roads. So all three of those things come together at Gravel Worlds."

Founded in 2010, the Lincoln event hosted by the Pirate Cycling League continues to grow not only in participation numbers, but in the number of events.

If the 50K run or 150-mile bike ride over gravel wasn't enough for you, participants could sign up to compete in the Gravel Worlds Long Voyage, a 300-mile overnight cycling adventure.

Other rides covered 50 kilometers or 75 miles.

Event organizers this year set a goal to have 1,000 women participate.

Kristin Zarr was proud to be among that group, and the goal was one of the main reasons she decided to travel from Madison, Wisconsin, to race.

"It was really cool to see all different women and shapes of women. People have this image of what a cyclist should look like, and we all can do it no matter what we look like," Zarr said. "I thought it was just really uplifting and empowering to see."

Zarr travels across the country to compete in a variety of races every year or two, but she hopes to return to Lincoln for a future Gravel Worlds. Zarr was on the road for over eight hours on Saturday in navigating the 75-mile route that looped near Malcolm, Branched Oak Lake, Raymond, Valparaiso and Raymond Central High School before finishing in Fallbrook.

SchillingBridge Cork & Tap House in Fallbrook was the headquarters for the weekend event.

"The route was great," Zarr said. "It was really pretty, especially early in the morning with the rolling hills. They just went on forever."

At the end of his Friday-Saturday double, Thorp was tired and sore but excited for the rest of his weekend in Lincoln.

"I love Lincoln, and I'm really excited to explore the city a little bit more," he joked. "After my run Friday I did a lot more sleeping and limping than exploring."