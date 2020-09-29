Greenfield proposes new round of pandemic aid

“We also need meaningful investments in a robust infrastructure plan, expanding skills training, apprenticeships and debt-free community college,” she said, “and rebuilding our farm economy and biofuels industry.”

Greenfield said the struggles she had encountered in her life taught her the importance of job and health security as well as the need for elected officials to keep promised Social Security and Medicare benefits for Iowans.

By contrast, she said, her opponent — first-term Sen. Joni Ernst, a Red Oak Republican — has “forgotten” about Iowans and the challenges they are confronting at a time when bankruptcy rates are at an eight-year high, families are worried about losing their health care and seniors are getting gouged with high prescription drug costs.

“She’s had six years and she’s forgotten about Iowans. She voted to take away our health care and gut protections for preexisting conditions,” Greenfield said. “She forgot about Iowans when she said the bank is not open for more relief and she has refused to publicly apologize to our health care workers for spreading conspiracy theories. Sen. Joni Ernst, if you don’t believe in our health care workers, why should they believe in you?”