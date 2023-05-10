GRETNA -- Gretna Public Schools Superintendent Rich Beran announced Tuesday that he will be retiring after nearly three decades in the district.
Beran sent an email to staff members Tuesday morning, saying his resignation is because of disagreements with the school board.
"The board and I are going in different directions and I believe this is the best solution for the district," he said in the email.
Beran and Gretna school board members didn't answer phone calls or email requests for further comment about the disagreements.
"I do want to thank all of you for everything you do for the students, parents and community of Gretna," Beran wrote to his staff. "Because of you, I am sure Gretna Public Schools will continue to be the best district to both work in and get an education."
Beran's last day will be June 30, according to a press release. The Gretna school board will appoint an interim superintendent and launch a search for its next leader.
Beran has spent 27 years in the Gretna district. He
became superintendent in 2019 after spending 20 years as assistant superintendent. Before then, he was a teacher, coach and bus driver.
In the staff email, Beran also thanked them for their past support and guidance, despite times when "we may not have always agreed."
"But in the end, decisions were always made with doing what is best for students at the center," he said.
Most recently, the Gretna district faced controversy after
it implemented a policy prohibiting teachers or other staff from using a student’s preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.
In 2022, some members of the public issued a
petition to recall three board members over issues such as transparency, extra spending and raising the property tax levy. The measure later failed.
Beran said in his Tuesday email that he believes the district is in good hands.
"I look forward to watching the district grow and thrive in the years to come," he said. "I will always cherish the memories and experiences I have had here and I wish you and the district continued success."
