Group of teens, 13 and 14, accused of going on car-stealing spree from Lincoln to Chicago

A 14- and 13-year-old boy face felony theft charges in Lancaster County Juvenile Court for a car-stealing spree that started in Lincoln and ended in Chicago.

A third boy, a 13-year-old who already was on probation in juvenile court, also has been referred to prosecutors for the theft.

According to court records, on Monday afternoon a woman at Cooper YMCA in southwest Lincoln reported her Kia Forte stolen from the lot while she was working out.

She told police she'd left her keys on a hook nearby and they — and her car — were gone when she went to leave.

On Wednesday night, a 13-year-old boy's mother showed up at LPD's Northwest substation at 27th and Holdrege streets, saying she had just driven to Chicago and picked up her son and four other boys.

They all were 13 aside from the 14-year-old.

The mother told police the boys admitted to her they'd stolen the Kia in Lincoln, then drove to Coralville, Iowa, where they ditched it and stole a second car, then ditched it and stole a third car at another town in Iowa.

They drove it to Chicago, where they "decided to give up and drove to a relative's house before calling their parents."

The boys' parents were waiting at the police substation. Prior to police getting there, one boy took off. The three others were taken to the Youth Services Center for intake. Three were lodged and the fourth was released with an electronic monitor.

