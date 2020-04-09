Groups criticize Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for declaring ‘Day of Prayer’

Leaders with the ACLU of Iowa and the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa said it was inappropriate for the governor, elected to represent all Iowans, to elevate any religious belief or practice — especially in the context of a governmental edict — calling it a “recipe for religious exclusion.”

“Interfaith Alliance of Iowa is alarmed and disheartened at the idea that the governor of the state of Iowa would declare a Day of Prayer,” said Connie Ryan, the alliance’s executive director. “The governor is the state’s highest elected official representing all Iowans, regardless of their beliefs. She is not the pastor-in-chief of the state. Declaring a Day of Prayer is an inappropriate action by the governor.”

While many Iowans are people of faith who pray, Ryan said, “it is never the role of elected officials to promote any particular religion or any religious practice.

“The governor should focus on the best practices in public health to ensure the safety and well-being of all Iowans, not the practices of any religion. Promoting religious practices is the role of faith leaders, not elected officials,” she added.

Mark Stringer, ACLU of Iowa executive director, said the governor was violating state and federal religious freedom principles by promoting Christianity and endorsing one particular religion.