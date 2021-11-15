Gun charge dismissed in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse's fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those prosecutors originally brought against him, after fierce debate by both sides on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Rittenhouse, who was 17 when he fatally shot two protesters and wounded a third in August 2020 during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, testified that he had acted in self-defense. Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in the case that has left Americans divided over whether the Illinois teenager was a patriot who took a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante who brought a gun to a protest.
KENOSHA — Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday dismissed the charge of gun possession by a minor in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
The charge was dropped after the defense argued that the statute makes it unlawful for those under age 18 to carry what is known as a "short-barreled rifle" in Wisconsin, i.e. a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches, but it is not illegal to carry a longer rifle. This law that allows teenagers to hunt.
No evidence was presented in trial arguing that the AR-15 Rittenhouse had on Aug. 25, 2020 — which was used to shoot Gaige Grosskreutz, Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum — had a barrel longer than 16 inches. On Monday morning, the prosecution acknowledged that the barrel length is more than 16 inches, and Schroeder dismissed the charge.
The implication of this is could be that it would be legal for teenagers to openly carry AR-15s under most circumstances in Wisconsin.
The charge was dropped prior to the jury being called into the courtroom at about 9:50 a.m. Monday as attorneys for both sides and Schroeder finalized instructions that would be relayed to the jury. Closing statements are expected Monday prior to the jury being allowed to deliberate.
Kenosha Police Detective Ben Antaramian prepares to show an assault-style rifle belonging to defendant Kyle Rittenhouse to State Crime Lab firearms examiner Heather Williams and to the jury during trial at Kenosha Circuit Court, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Kenosha.
MARK HERTZBERG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Schroeder has yet to definitively rule on the defense's attempt last week to have the trial ruled a "mistrial with prejudice," meaning that the charges could not be brought up again.
The majority of the most serious charges against Rittenhouse, for which he could face life in prison in the killings of Rosenbaum and Huber, are still to be considered by the jury so long as a mistrial ruling isn't given.
Photos: Defense rests on Day 9 of Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Judge Bruce Schroeder, center, watches a video that has been enlarged with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus, right, and Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder, center, watches a video that has been enlarged with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder talks with Assistant District Attorney James Kraus about pixel interpolation during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder looks through a magnifying glass at an enlarged photograph during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Images that have been enlarged through interpolation are displayed on a screen during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. An argument has ensued about the potential for inaccuracies in images that have been enlarged through different methods. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
James Arnold, center, talks about interpolation and enlarging images as Corey Chirafisi, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, cross-examines him during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, and his attorneys Natalie Wisco, left, and Corey Chirafisi look closely at a computer screen during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, sits with his attorneys during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Cory Chirafisi, left, talks with Mark Richards, both attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Corey Chirafisi, center, makes a chopping motion to Mark Richard's back as they talk during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha Police Officer Brittni Brey identifies shell casings found at the scene where Gaige Grosskreutz was shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on Aug. 25, 2020, while testifying in Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha Police Officer Brittni Grey looks down at the gun Gaige Grosskreutz had on Aug. 25, 2020, as she testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, carries evidence including the gun Gaige Grosskreutz had on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, as he questions Kenosha Police Officer Brittni Brey during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Frank Hernandez testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial about the video he took on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, left, and Kenosha Police Department Detective Ben Antaramian go through evidence found at the scene where Kyle Rittenhouse shot Gaige Grosskreutz on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, walks back into the courtroom after a break during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, a use-of-force expert, left, works on relabeling video with help from Mark Richards, an attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, during a break at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, and his attorney Corey Chirafisi listen during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, looks at a computer screen with his attorneys Natalie Wisco, center, and Corey Chirafisi during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse walks through the gallery of the courtroom and back to his table after a break in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, center, and Assistant District Attorney, to Richard's right, argue about the scope of video to be shown by an expert witness during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses an objection made by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger regarding the scope of testimony from the defense's expert use-of-force witness John Black during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, back, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, is sworn in as a witness during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
John Black, use-of-force expert, testifies during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom for his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Corey Chirafisi, right, puts his phone down as Kyle Rittenhouse looks on before the start of his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, right, gets documents ready as Kyle Rittenhouse, second from left, talks with another of his attorneys Corey Chirafisi before the start of the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger walks into the courtroom for the start of the day during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, along with Kenosha Police Department Detectives Martin Howard, top right, and Ben Antaramian look at evidence before the start of the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with his attorney Corey Chirafisi before the start of the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
