Gun rights, abortion rights are Iowa Legislature's hot button issues

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has indicated she does not support legalizing marijuana as some other states have done, but Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said Reynolds “is not going to be governor forever” and advocates for “ending marijuana prohibition” are laying the groundwork for eventual passage of legislation legalizing marijuana, regulating it like alcohol or decriminalizing possession of small amounts to be treated as civil citations rather than crimes.

Gun rights

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who is moving to a new job as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said his new duties likely will take him away from an effort to place work requirements on welfare recipients but he expects a separate effort to hire private vendors using electronic verification to check assets, incomes and residency of Iowa welfare recipients likely will move forward.

Schultz said he expects the Legislature will approve a resolution that would give voters the opportunity as early as 2022 to adopt an amendment to the Iowa Constitution providing Iowans with the right to keep and bear arms. The previous General Assembly had to revisit the issue because the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office failed to meet a notification requirement, forcing the amendment process to start over.