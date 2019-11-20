Hawkeye Poll: Majority of Iowans oppose impeachment

Opposition to the inquiry was strongest among men (60 percent) and rural voters (66 percent), while majorities of women (52 percent), suburban (52 percent) and urban (58 percent) voters support it.

Iowans opposed the impeachment inquiry despite a plurality of 47 percent reporting who think Trump was pursuing his personal interest in his dealings with Ukraine. Forty percent said he was pursuing the national interest.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The results broke down clearly along party lines, with 93 percent of Democrats responding that they thought he was acting in his own interest, compared with 45 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans. Women (54 percent) were more likely to believe that he acted out of self-interest more than men (40 percent), as were urban (60 percent) and suburban (53 percent) voters compared with rural voters (37 percent).

A year ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s approval rating in Iowa is at 46 percent, down from the 51 percent who voted for him in 2016. His disapproval rating is higher at 49 percent. Independents provide most of this gap with 44 percent approving and 47 percent disapproving.

More Iowans opposing impeachment than approving of the president might seem curious, but Boehmke said there’s not a direct correlation.