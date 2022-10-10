Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman

Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, travelers often stop and do a double take. More often than not, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway.
The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
“My husband and I were requested to make a school bus out of hay bales,” Voss said. “We had an anonymous note left by a teacher on my other hay bales, as I make them for about every holiday.”
The bus was up for the first day of school. Many passersby stopped to take photos with the timely hay bale art piece.
“This is the biggest one we’ve done,” Voss said.
Her husband helps her transport the bales and acquire additional props, including the tires, steering wheel, seat and front bumper needed for the school bus.
“It took some time and I get so many compliments,” she said. “People come into my office and have to tell me how good it looks .. the Pottawattamie County treasurer has a hidden talent.”
The bus took her about three days to complete. She often paints on nights and weekends.
Voss said hay bale art is hobby for her, something she’s been doing for maybe 5 to 7 years. She saw something online that sparked the idea and started painting “little by little, just little bales — pumpkins, turkeys, bunnies — and it just gets bigger and bigger,” she said.
Now, she takes on holiday themes — Uncle Sam and a firecracker for the Fourth of July, for example. She created a RAGBRAI-themed setup when the annual race went through Underwood in 2019, and took on a law enforcement theme after Deputy Sheriff Mark Burbridge was shot and killed at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs in 2017.
Her son’s recent marriage prompted the creation of a wedding couple crafted of hay bales.
Voss said it’s the feedback she receives from people that makes her hobby projects worthwhile. A couple from Avoca commented on the school bus, telling her they took the long way to Council Bluffs to check out her displays. Friends send her ideas for future projects.
“It’s been a hit,” she said. “After leaving the courthouse every day, this is my down time and when people honk and wave, and kids stop and take pictures, it’s all worth it. As long as it makes people smile, that’s the main thing.
“It’s just fun. There’s more to life than just work.”
Counties with the most seniors in Iowa
Seniors will comprise more than
20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a
quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state's senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the
U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Iowa.
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Chickasaw County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 43.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.1 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.2 years old
- Total population: 11,970 people
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Humboldt County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
- Median age: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.1 years old
- Total population: 9,518 people
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Des Moines County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
- Median age: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.8 years old
- Total population: 39,227 people
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Jones County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 43.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.8 years old
- Total population: 20,575 people
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#46. O'Brien County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
- Median age: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.5 years old
- Total population: 13,796 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Grundy County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
- Median age: 42.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.6 years old
- Total population: 12,262 people
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Jackson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 20.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
- Median age: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.1 years old
- Total population: 19,348 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Clay County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
- Median age: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.2 years old
- Total population: 16,138 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Worth County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%
- Median age: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.2 years old
- Total population: 7,422 people
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Emmet County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.7%
- Median age: 42.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.2 years old
- Total population: 9,322 people
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Winnebago County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%
- Median age: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.1 years old
- Total population: 10,474 people
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Montgomery County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%
- Median age: 44.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 10,016 people
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Fayette County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 43.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 19,604 people
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Mitchell County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
- Median age: 42.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.6 years old
- Total population: 10,588 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Cerro Gordo County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.7%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.2 years old
- Total population: 42,672 people
Dan Breyfogle // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Lucas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.5 years old
- Total population: 8,556 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Osceola County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.5%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.1 years old
- Total population: 6,016 people
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Wayne County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 25.5%
- Median age: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 42.1 years old
- Total population: 6,426 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Franklin County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.2%
- Median age: 43.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 43 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.3 years old
- Total population: 10,091 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Palo Alto County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 42.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.6 years old
- Total population: 8,941 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Ida County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%
- Median age: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 39.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.7 years old
- Total population: 6,862 people
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Keokuk County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
- Median age: 43.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.2 years old
- Total population: 10,163 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Hardin County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.6 years old
- Total population: 16,924 people
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Floyd County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
- Median age: 44.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.4 years old
- Total population: 15,713 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Wright County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%
- Median age: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 42.4 years old
- Total population: 12,644 people
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Jefferson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%
- Median age: 42.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.2 years old
- Total population: 18,153 people
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Fremont County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 46.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.1 years old
- Total population: 6,895 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Page County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%
- Median age: 44.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.3 years old
- Total population: 15,205 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Hancock County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.6 years old
- Total population: 10,709 people
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Adair County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.4%
- Median age: 45.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.2 years old
- Total population: 7,048 people
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Butler County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 43.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.8 years old
- Total population: 14,508 people
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Greene County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 8,923 people
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Van Buren County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
- Median age: 45.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.7 years old
- Total population: 7,104 people
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Allamakee County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.1%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.4 years old
- Total population: 13,761 people
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Guthrie County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 45.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.9 years old
- Total population: 10,702 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Calhoun County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.6 years old
- Total population: 9,656 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Pocahontas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
- Median age: 46.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.8 years old
- Total population: 6,725 people
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Cass County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%
- Median age: 45.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.2 years old
- Total population: 12,990 people
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Adams County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.6%
- Median age: 47.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 48 years old
- Total population: 3,633 people
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Shelby County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%
- Median age: 46.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.5 years old
- Total population: 11,544 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Appanoose County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%
- Median age: 45.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.6 years old
- Total population: 12,462 people
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Kossuth County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.3 years old
- Total population: 14,864 people
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Clayton County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
- Median age: 48.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.7 years old
- Total population: 17,527 people
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Sac County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%
- Median age: 46.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.3 years old
- Total population: 9,711 people
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Ringgold County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.4%
- Median age: 44.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.3 years old
- Total population: 4,922 people
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Cherokee County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 45.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 43 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.4 years old
- Total population: 11,281 people
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Audubon County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
- Median age: 48.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 47.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.4 years old
- Total population: 5,528 people
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Monona County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
- Median age: 47.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.6 years old
- Total population: 8,675 people
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Dickinson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.0%
- Median age: 48.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.3 years old
- Total population: 17,260 people
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
