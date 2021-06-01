'He just loved sharing knowledge' — Family, colleagues remember renowned ornithologist Paul Johnsgard

"The details mattered, and it was important that things be faithfully recorded," she said.

Powell said Johnsgard was a skilled artist and photographer in addition to being a prodigious writer with a talent for reaching new audiences.

His "Wildlife of Nebraska," a tome on 600 species native to the Cornhusker State, could be used by anyone, from fifth graders writing a report to professional ecologists, Powell said.

"It had just an incredible amount of detail, and he was the one who knew that stuff and took the time," Powell said. "I don't know what drove him specifically, other than he just really loved sharing that information."

When he wasn't in the field or at the writing desk, Johnsgard took on the role of "conservation activist," working with former Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers on bills to protect mountain lions and prairie dogs, and once scheming to thwart the creation of a prairie chicken hunting season in Southeast Nebraska.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois, and three of his four children, Johnsgard was constantly trying to instill a love of nature in the next generation, his daughters said.