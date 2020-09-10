Health issue masks Democrats’ concern about weak Biden campaign, Trump surrogates say in Cedar Rapids

“But we absolutely take safety and security and the health of the American people very seriously on this campaign,” Perrine said. “And that’s something we’re going to continue to do.”

More than half of those at the indoor rally were not wearing masks.

However, the real issue, Schlapp said, is that Democrats don’t want a traditional campaign because they know their nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, isn’t up to it.

“They have done everything they possibly could to not engage and have a real campaign for the American people,” Schlapp said. “So this line on the question of health just falls conveniently into what they want to do on all this. They would like there to be no events from either candidate. No bus tours. No engagement of the American people.

“It would be a phony, no debate, TV video kind of campaign, and that is simply not consistent with the American experience,” he said. “We’ve got to engage the voters. We owe it to the American people to explain what Donald Trump wants to get done in a second term.”

The campaign and how and where it is waged is bigger than Trump and “definitely bigger than this Joe Biden person,” Schlapp told supporters at the GOP’s Linn County campaign office.